It was a fair question, one in which I had an immediate answer. The truth is, I’ve been living the answer for sometime now.
“Why don’t you write an opinion piece about how screwed up Washington is,” my friend asked.
Yes, it was a fair question, alright. Since the mid ‘70s a small part of my job has been to write an occasional op ed on what my thoughts are — as if they matter — on those simple minded, close minded, self-serving, wallet-stuffing knuckle heads who work in our nation’s capital.
Work?
That subject, in and of itself, could be a subject for debate, ridicule and certainly open for op ed discussion, but I won’t go there — I’ve given up. If a person was to put my opinion in one pocket and a hand-full of sand in their other pocket, the sand would carry more weight. I know that now.
So, I’d rather not offer my political insight any more, no matter how insightful, or blurred, it might be.
Instead, I choose to write safe columns. Cutesy ones. Silly ones. And hopefully, ones that draw a smile, or a chuckle. I’d rather fail at writing those types of columns, then succeed in writing the politically painful ones about the failures of those who are failing in Washington, D.C.
The truth is, it is “our” failures.
We elect ‘em. Over and over, we elect ‘em. And then we step back and cry and complain about how they are letting us down, how narrow minded they are, how one-sided they are, and on and on.
We moan, we complain, we write letters to the editor, we write op eds, we post signs in our yard, we put bumper stickers on our cars and pick-ups, we refuse to yield to those who think differently and, well, as mentioned above, and on and on.
And on.
You see, we’re not a single nation divided by a couple of political parties that are bought and sold by untold number of billionaire bullies, but we’re also a nation divided by its very masses – millions and millions of voices and opinions that aren’t very good at practicing tolerance of each other.
In fact, our hate and contempt for each other isn’t groomed so much in Washington, but rather in our own living rooms and backyards.
Racism? Alive and flourishing in good ol’ America.
Sexism? The same.
Futility? Also, alive and well.
Will it ever change? Good one, Dave, you just made another joke. But until it does change, just play it safe at this stage of your life, because if you’ve learned anything it’s that life is too short.