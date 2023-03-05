Her face was both delightful, and deceitful; her voice inviting, and biting — literally, there were times when she said “come any closer and I’ll bite you.”
Or, “I’ll scratch you.”
Or both.
Syn could live up to her name, alright, and though were times when she could be a tiny angel, there were other times — many times — when she’d prance through life with such a devil-may-care attitude that birds and mice and even bears should beware.
Sixty years ago Syn was a star of the silver screen. With her mesmerizing sapphire eyes, Mona Lisa grin — you just never knew what she was thinking, or plotting, the four-legged Siamese actor could steal a scene faster than Al Capone could pick your pocket.
Saturday evening my wife and I watched the 60-year-old family adventure flick, “The Incredible Journey,” starring Syn and a pair of canine companion actors who, as their story was told by veteran voice character Rex Allen, trekked a couple hundred miles across the Canadian landscape in order to return to their loving home.
While the two dogs, whose character names were Luath — who played a young Labrador Retriever who led the trio on their incredible journey — and Bodger – who played an old English Bull Terrier whose white fur had a slight pinkish aged tint and whose full character name was Champion Boroughcastle Brigadier of Doune — were key to the storyline, few will argue that it was Syn — whose character name in this 1963 Disney film was Tao — stoled scene after scene after scene, just as cats tend to do in real life.
Sitting back to enjoy a supper of barbecue chicken and diced fried potatoes my wife had cooked up, I hit the “Play” button on our remote and the two of us were immediately taken back to our youth and the world of Disney and innocence and all that seemed to be good and pure and real in our lives.
The journey Luath, Bodger and Tao took in the movie seemed so real and was akin to the journeys each and everyone of us were taking back then – overcoming fast-flowing rivers, mountains, hunger, danger and so much more.
Of course, we called those journeys junior high and high school; sock hops and Friday-night football games; when and where to get our first kiss; forgetting our locker combination and, every now and then, getting stuffed in our locker by a varsity football player, or in my case, by a cheerleader.
Life, for all of us, is taking on, and overcoming, a series of incredible journeys. Oft times we stumble, sometimes we fall face first into the river, every now and then we just can’t get over that last mountain.
That’s life, alright.
But just like it was with Luath, Bodger and Tao, we press on — together — until the climactic end when we find ourselves running across a flowered field where our friends and loved ones are waiting with outstretched arms and smiles that are bigger than the rainbows that stretch across the horizon, behind them.
What incredible journey are you facing at this time? Is it health related? Spiritual?
Whatever it is, keep in mind the lessons of Tao: eat a bird or two along the way (which is what my wife and I did last night, we ate a chicken); keep your friends and family within shouting and hissing distance; walk when you can, run when you have to and lie down and rest when you need to; and most of all, keep in mind and within your heart that it’s not the end of the journey that will define you, but the journey, itself.