The mainstream media’s reporting of former president Donald Trump and sitting president Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has been absurd.
Nauseating as they are, those so-called journalists and keepers of the Constitution wear the First Amendment on their chest like a plastic flower that squirts water — they shock us and mock us.
They teeter back and forth between arrogance and ignorance as they tap dance around the truth like a one-legged circus clown trying not to step over a bag of peanuts he’s just spilled.
These reporters are, in truth, entertainers, and bad entertainers at that. They are not journalists at all.
Truth in journalism? Yes, most of us hold that notion to be true and sacred. Not 80 percent true. Not 90 percent true. But it has to be 100 percent, anything short of that would be unacceptable and would likely cost us our job – as it should.
But many in the mainstream media — too many — play by their own rules, with no regard to truth, whatsoever. And the truth is while these prime time, mainstream “reporters” go on and on about how irresponsible Trump or Biden is, or was, they naturally take sides as to which president was wrong and should be subject to public ridicule and scorn, and which was being picked on by opposing forces outside the network of people and politics they openly support.
Or in other words, by the ones they are bought and paid for.
And don’t think for one minute that whatever side they laud and whatever side they laugh at, if these mainstream media muttonheads ever get their hands on those classified documents they wouldn’t “report” their classified contents in detail — Confidential, Secret, or even Top Secret.
Do the Pentagon Papers come to mind?
That, of course, would be a Fox “Exclusive.” Or a CNN “Exclusive.” Or an MSNBC “Exclusive.” Damn the integrity and need of the classified material, full speed ahead.
For years, the mainstream media has ruined reporting for the rest of us. They twist and distort and write and rewrite the news until it suits their entertainment script.
They are worse than clowns in a circus gone terribly awry, they are corrupt.
Many years ago, when I was a radioman at the Naval Communication Center in Pearl Harbor, I held a Top Secret clearance. Day after day, night after night, I handled countless numbers of highly-sensitive messages that were passed from one side of the world to the other. I, and my fellow sailors, took our jobs — and the oaths we took to keep those messages safe and secure — seriously.
The consequences for mishandling such material was clearly spelled out.
I have no doubt — call it faith, if you want — that after the materials that both presidents, or their staffs, have apparently mishandled are sifted through, the truth will come out as to their relevance to the security standards they have been marked with.
Until then, all we can do is wait for which one of the mainstream media will report a “Breaking Story” as to what those classified materials have as their contents. And then they’ll publish those contents, proving, once again, that “truth in journalism” lives.
Their truth.
Their lies.