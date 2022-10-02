Weighted down with so much grease I could wring it out, my cheeseburger could be eaten by hand, with knife and fork, or even with spoon and straw.
The fries were even worse. Or better, if you liked that sort of thing, and if you were a strange duck like me.
So, two or three times a week in 1971, that is what I ordered for my supper at the quaint, Quonset hut cafe located adjacent to Communications Center, Pearl Harbor, where I was a radioman. I would take the two or three minute walk from the center to the cafe, order my cheeseburger and fries with a heaping side of grease, glass of Pepsi, and I’d drop two bits into the jukebox to play Rod Stewart’s Maggie Mae. And then I’d play it again.
Sitting there, slurping down my cheeseburger and cleansing it with my Pepsi, I’d look out over the harbor at the ships coming and going — destroyers, submarines, bigger ships, smaller ships, and if the timing was just right, I’d look out at a rainbow that was arching over the nearby hills.
For a small town boy from central Michigan — I grew up in Reed City — such a slippery supper and sensuous setting was pretty darn spectacular.
I don’t know how long I dated Maggie Mae, but it had to be for months. Our routine was always the same. We’d share the same cheeseburger and fries, look out over paradise together, and after a half-hour or so, we’d go our separate ways, Maggie back into her slot inside the jukebox, and me back to my teletype machine in the message center.
Perhaps such trivial things should remain just that — trivial, and perhaps even insignificant over the course of time — but for me, those evenings with Maggie were pretty special because, quite honestly, I was not as cool then as I am now.
Oh yeah, believe it or not, there was a time early in my life when I was a geeky nerd in Navy bell bottom trousers who sat in the corner of a small cafe listening to a story sung by Rod Stewart that for whatever reason, made me hope and wonder and dream that somewhere out there might be a Maggie Mae, for me.
Well, eventually there would be — not so much a Maggie, but a Jeanne. And how cool is that?
This morning I heard a “Golden Oldie” played on the Music Channel — Maggie Mae, by Mr. Stewart. And for a few minutes, with my eyes closed, I found myself looking out over that Hawaiian harbor that was covered with rainbows, and tasting the sweet grease of a cheeseburger.
Even though the story of Maggie Mae ends up being a heart breaker in the end, you gotta’ love Stewart’s raspy voice, which is surrounded by a blend of electric and acoustic guitars and of course, that unforgettable mandolin.
Song over, I slipped my shoes on, drove to McDonald’s and got me a sausage breakfast sandwich that had just enough grease on it to make my morning memory all the better.
Soon enough, the aforementioned Jeanne — not Maggie, but rather my wife of 32 years, Jeanne — walked past the door to my den, smiled and said, “good morning,” and I realized for every boy who grew up a bit geeky and nerdy — and let’s be honest, most of us do — there IS a happy ending.
And by the way, my wife makes much, much better cheeseburgers than those I savored for months in paradise.