The moon this morning was so big and bright and beautiful it put a Chinese spy balloon to shame.
The celestial masterpiece hung there — like a painting by Michelangelo, himself, or better yet by one of our grandchildren — just over the Lake Michigan horizon and seemingly just a stone’s throw from the Fifth Avenue Lighthouse and Pier.
Its enormity and excellence rivaled the red and orange sunrise that was taking place just opposite it over Manistee Lake. So beautiful and bright was the moon that even the seagulls came just to stare at the wonder that floated above them just a quarter-million miles away. Either that, or they were there, once again, standing stiff-legged around my car hoping I’d lower my window and toss them bits of my breakfast sandwich.
Which I did.
I have so much to do today. I have some writing to accomplish as you can see by this last-second column. I have a short list of chores to do, too. Funny, the more chores I whittle off that list, the longer it grows — one of life’s great mysteries, to be sure.
Early mornings are important to me. Inspiring, too. It’s a time for starting starting over — refreshed and re-energized — especially if the day before might have had its share of failures and frustrations. And what day doesn’t fall victim to those two bullies of everyday life — failure and frustration.
I have a number of stories I could tell about how my day went yesterday that featured a hammer in the wrong hands — my hands — but I’ll limit it to this one because here and now these 18 hours later and after seeing this morning’s skies of promise and potential, and after chatting with and breaking bread with my ole’ friends the seagulls of Fifth Avenue Beach, I find myself sitting here and laughing at just what went down yesterday afternoon.
I went down.
At this stage of my life I take precautions to keep myself from falling to the ground, down the steps, over Kaboodle’s tail, and other places.
At this stage of my life it’s going to be easy — much too easy — for me to fall and break an aged, fragile bone or two.
At this stage of my life – and this is probably the most important reason – is that with my age and hourglass body where all the sand has mercilessly and mockingly fallen to the bottom, it’s sometimes difficult for me to get back up without help.
Yesterday was one of those days. Enter my life-long enemies — failure and frustration.
As I lay there on the step to get indoors, being held hostage between the door and door frame, I was frustrated that I could not simply push the door open to crawl inside. But I couldn’t.
Apparently, when I left a few minutes earlier, a large stack of flattened boxes that I had stacked upright against the piano on our front porch had fallen over and blocked the door from being opened more than a foot or so — they were pinned between the door and the piano leg.
So me, being the pain with the brain that I am, thought all I had to do was to bend down, reach in and slide the boxes so they’d free up the door and allow me access into the house.
Plop!
As I lay there, pinned between my failure to get up and the frustration that at any minute the mail carrier would walk around the corner of the house and see me mooning him — or her — I remembered Rule No. 1 that my wife has asked me to do every day — “Always carry your cellphone just in case you should need help.” Which is, of course, code for “in case you fall.”
Oh, I needed help, alright. I had already tried knocking on our floor to get my wife’s attention, but she was upstairs — way upstairs on the opposite side of the house — and she couldn’t hear me. So I thought I’d call her and tell her about my predicament.
Fumbling to get my cellphone out of my jacket pocket — my left arm and hand was pinned beneath me — I’d have to retrieve my phone and dial our house with just one hand. Folks, I sometimes can’t do such labor-intensive chores like dial a phone with two hands, let alone one.
Well, you guessed it, I dropped my cellphone and it fell behind me and it bounced down the steps of our porch — out of reach — and yet all the time all I could think was please, please, please, let our mail carrier be late today.
But, after a few minutes of squirming like a snake, I managed to bend and move the boxes just enough so that I could open the door and slither into our house.
I’d won a major victory over my greatest opponent — myself. Before you pass judgment on that statement, aren’t most of us, if not all of us, our own greatest opponent?
Now I gotta’ tell you, my wife is an Angel of Patience. Every day, every week, every month for the past 32 years, she has shown me more patience than I would ever give myself, so much so that our marriage is definitive proof that opposites do attract, because where she is patient, kind, understanding, an awesome cook and so much more, I’m, well, I’m just me, a guy who can take five minutes or more just to walk or slither through a door.
And yet here it is, a new day. My day. Our day. Thank you, Lord. And thank you, too, my little Angel of Patience.