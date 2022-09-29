One of the most beloved master artists of all time will soon open her seasonal studios in Mason County.
And Oceana County.
And Lake County.
And Manistee County.
And many other points, near and far away.
Just as she does every crisp and cool autumn in Western and Northern Michigan, Mother Nature will once again paint — one at a time and with no two will be exactly the same — a never-ending acreage of forest lands to show off her incalculable number of prized, leafy portraits.
Just how long the autumn season will last is up to, well, Mother Nature, herself. But getting to her outdoor studio is as simple as driving hither and yon into the painted horizon.
Of course, as autumn moves in, Mother Nature will move her studio one tree at a time to the south. The bottom line is if you don’t want to get out and travel into her artistic wonderlands, just sit and wait where you are because she’ll bring her colorful studio to you.
But if you are in to taking autumn-painted road trips, your destinations are limitless.
One such destination is the Little Mac foot bridge, a nearly 250-foot long wooden structure that spans the (big) Manistee River in the northeastern section of Manistee County, and just a stone’s throw south of the Hodenpyl Pond and Dam near Mesick.
That footbridge connects rustic trails on both sides of the river and during the autumn the kaleidoscopic views over that rumbling ribbon of water can be both mesmerizing and mind-boggling. That footbridge — the longest of its type on the Lower Peninsula — makes for a color tour that is made all the better because your trip over the rolling hills and secondary roads of the county are colorful, too. (That footbridge is easily Googled for specific directions from wherever you are starting your countryside color journey.)
While you’re in that area you might want to turn your attention to the northwest — take Marilla Road north to M-115, then turn northwest toward Lake Michigan — where you’ll arrive at the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, and where you’ll be able to ride the chairlifts the top of their tallest peak to get an inspiring look — up close and personal — of the Mother Nature fall foliage all around you. It’s an autumn destination to put at the top of your Gateway to the North bucket list, to be sure.
Also, the Michigan Legacy Art Park is located in the trailed forest lands of that resort and visitors will be able to walk through and see many unique outdoor pieces of art that are located within its boundaries.
Moving on, M-55, Coates Highway and Nine Mile Road in Manistee County are three of the east/west roads that are popular with fall color tourists, as are north/south roads High Bridge, U.S. 31 and M-22, the latter which has been cited year after year as one of the most beautiful color tour roads in the state, and even in all of America.
Truth be told, M-22 is noted for its spectacular beauty from Manistee to Frankfort to the north, and all the way to Northport in Leelanau County — past the internationally famous Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the historic Fishtown in Leland — before it bends back south and runs parallel to West Grand Traverse Bay into Suttons Bay and finally Traverse City.
Proof in just how beautiful the M-22 color tour is that weaves its way north/south along the Lake Michigan shoreline and through the area forest lands can be is found at the popular Arcadia Bluffs Scenic Overlook, located just a few miles north of the tiny hamlet of Arcadia in northwest Manistee County.
Standing tall at 370 feet above Lake Michigan, visitors climb some 120 steps to get to the top of a marvelous overlook which is made all the better during a colorful autumn. If you can safely do the steps, you likely won’t find a more beautiful, breathtaking site in all the Mitten State.
How good is that M-22 color tour?
A few years back USA Today readers voted it the “Best Scenic Autumn Drive” in all the country, and the TV show Good Morning America voted it the “Most Beautiful Place in America.”
Yep, it’s that good, especially when Mother Nature has painted her best autumn landscape.
But there are endless other roads — paved and otherwise — intertwined in, around and beyond the Gateway to the North that also deliver lasting color tour memories. These roads, long appreciated by locals who travel them every day, can be eye-popping to newcomers to the areas they serve.
In Mason County, Custer Road that runs north/south through the heart of the county offers a nostalgic look at rural life in the state, with a backdrop of autumn-painted trees that can be seen for miles and miles.
Fountain and Free Soil roads, both of which run east/west, do the same. And Hawley Road, which runs east/west from the Pere Marquette Highway near Kistlers Corners to the west, all the way to Walhalla Road, just might be one of the more “roads less traveled” that delivers mightily as a color tour destination.
In Oceana County, Oceana Drive that runs parallel to the U.S. 31 expressway also delivers a take-it-nice-and-slow experience for those seeking to see the colors of autumn, sandwiched between the West Michigan shoreline and forest edge. Along that route travelers will pass through quaint little communities like Hart, Shelby, New Era and Rothbury.
B-15 ribbons its way north/south near the shoreline, through Stony Lake, and passes near the Little Point Sable Lighthouse.
Newaygo County is as rural as any in the state, and its seemingly endless miles of old country settings and colorful forests is as good as it gets at autumn time.
The Croton Hardy Dam area in the southeastern portion of the county offers such picturesque settings a person will have to do just that — pull the car over, get out, and take a few pictures. The best way to get there is to travel east out of the village of Newaygo.
Wexford County has many elevated areas — Brair Hill exceeds 1,700 feet above sea level — that make taking a casual drive through that county a delight. The 11-mile drive around Lake Mitchell — M-55 to 40 ½ Road to Lake Mitchell Drive – is particularly inviting, and its adjoining 7-mile loop around Lake Cadillac delivers its own sense of rural/city color tour.
Of course, there’s always the adventuresome option that when the colors start to peak this time of the year of just getting into your car and driving off into those colors — no destination, no time frame, no problems.