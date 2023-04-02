Two words tell you everything you need to know about the U.S. Coast Guard.
Just two words — “Always Ready!”
The legacy of the Coast Guard is legendary and though everything you need to know about the Coast Guard can be spoken in just two words — “Semper Paratus” — the fact is to tell its historic and courageous story would take volumes of books, for theirs is a story that has been written from coast to coast, war to war and station to station, including in such small communities as Ludington, Manistee, Frankfort and so many more all up and down the coastlines of the Great Lakes.
And, it is a wonderful story that continues to be written, day after day, season after season, duty station after duty station.
Highly trained, highly skilled and standing guard over all of the U.S. just like their Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force and National Guard counterparts — their brothers and sisters in war and peace — those who serve in the U.S Coast Guard don’t take their jobs, or the oaths they take to serve and protect their American people and properties, lightly.
Their oath — their promise to serve and sacrifice — is in their blood.
Having lived in Manistee for 23 years now my wife and I have written many stories and taken many pictures of Coast Guard activity in this area. We’ve done the same for stations in Ludington, Frankfort and Muskegon.
Being a veteran of the U.S. Navy I’ve always had an appreciation for those who deliver sacrifice and service atop our waterways, and those that ripple in international waters, as well.
And yet, and I tell this story as often as I can, even after having served four years in the U.S. Navy, I never stepped foot upon the deck of any naval ship, anywhere. Rather, I served my entire four-year enlistment at U.S. Communications Center, Pearl Harbor.
Somebody had to do it.
No, it wasn’t until my wife and I moved to Manistee back at the start of the new century and this ridiculously new millennium that I got to step foot on such ships, thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard.
On one hand, their story is always the same, again, its one of service and sacrifice. On the other hand, their story is always changing, day after day, duty shift after duty shift, emergency after emergency.
And when such emergencies happen — whether it’s a small pleasure craft that is taking on water, a swimmer who has been pushed out into the big lake because of an undertow, a small fishing boat that is having mechanical issues and needs to be towed quickly out of the shipping lanes of the SS Badger and similar great ships – their “Semper Paratus” training and experience kicks in.
Training and experience? Well, there’s law enforcement, first response, safety and marine environmental protection, transportation system management, security operations, defense operations and more — a whole lot more.
There’s education, too, because for all the education those who serve in the U.S. Coast Guard receive is passed on to the very public they serve — “Coasties” routinely share their experience and knowledge with the swimming and boating public they cross waves with.
Me? I simply did my four-year naval service and I moved on, the same as my father who served during World War II. And because of my own family heritage to such service I’ve always had an appreciation for those who sail the seven seas, to serve their county. Oh yeah, those who serve in the Coast Guard sail the seven seas, alright, all seven of ‘em.
And just as importantly, they sail day after day, night after night, right here along the Manistee, Ludington, Frankfort, Muskegon shorelines, and all other shorelines near and far.
Yes, just two words tell you everything you need to know about the Coast Guard, alright.
“Semper Paratus.”
And in response, the rest of us can say just two words, too “Thank You.”