Not long ago I saw a story about artificial popcorn and cranberries that were supposed to make the Christmas chore of stringing them together, easier.
That’s right, artificial popcorn. And cranberries.
Each of the 300 pieces had holes punched into them so that they could be easily strung together. And the colorful string came with the kit. And, of course, they then could be kept for many years to come.
There was this one giant disclaimer and warning, however: Do Not Eat.
No kidding.
Let me ask you, can you think of any child — or any adult, for that matter — who might not be teased and tempted into taking a bite of such treasure. We’re talking about popcorn, here – popcorn.
But forget the artificial kernels of popcorn, if even for a minute, because in my hands even real, edible popcorn, can be dangerous.
I remember several years ago when my youngest daughter sat for what seemed like an eternity. She didn’t cry, she didn’t move.
As a small trickle of blood seeped from her eyebrow, I too, sat as still as a stone. To this day I don’t know who was more shocked – her, me, or her brother and sister, who sat nearby, equally muted and motionless over what had just happened.
Who would have thought stringing popcorn could be so dangerous?
A few hours earlier the four us returned from a Christmas shopping excursion at a mall in Tampa, and, with supper over, we sat on the floor in our living room where we began to string popcorn for our diminutive Christmas tree.
Jason, my then 12-year-old son, immediately made it his habit to string one kernel of corn, for every two he ate.
Liz, then 13, chided Jason for that, and limited herself to eating just one kernel of corn for every one she slipped over the bright, shining needle, and onto the thread.
And then there was Jennifer. At 10 years old back then, Jen took the chore very seriously — she would eat no popcorn, before its time.
So, there we sat, each stringing our own needle and thread of popcorn, talking about what we wanted for Christmas. Liz, who was already growing to be a fashion-conscience young lady, wanted clothes. Jason wanted a G.I. Joe aircraft carrier. And Jennifer wanted Care Bears.
Then, it happened. And as my youngest daughter sat there for what seemed like an eternity, with blood seeping from her eyebrow, I didn’t know whether to call 9-1-1, apologize and beg for immediate forgiveness, or reach up and stop the bleeding.
I opted to do the latter two.
You see, Jennifer was being very meticulous with the way she was stringing her popcorn — too meticulous, for me — so I thought I’d show her how it could be done, faster.
“Jen,” I said, “watch me.”
With that, I reached down, grabbed a kernel of popcorn, and proceeded to stick my needle through it.
But the more I pushed, the more the needle remained struck in that silly piece of rock hard and unforgiving kernel of popcorn.
Then, as the kernel of popcorn exploded into a bazillion pieces, my hand and arm flinched out of control and flew forward, causing me to stick my needle into my daughter’s forehead, right at her eyebrow and missing her eye by less than an inch.
It got worse.
Only a few minutes earlier I had jokingly threatened to stick Jennifer with that very same needle, if she didn’t string her popcorn a bit faster.
“Oh, no you won’t,” she giggled.
“Oh, yes I will,” I joked back.
Folks, don’t ever, ever, ever, ever threaten to stick your child with a needle, not unless you’re a doctor, a dentist or Ozzy Osbourne. As I pulled the needle from my daughter’s forehead, and then treated her eyebrow with an antiseptic and bandage, she never said a word. She never cried, either.
Instead, she simply returned to her place in our circle on the floor, picked up a kernel of popcorn, and went back to stringing at her own leisurely pace.
Then and there, I believe, Jen came to suspect she just might be getting all the small, poseable Care Bears she wanted for Christmas. And she did, too: Share Bear, Bedtime Bear, Champ Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Birthday Bear, Day Dream Bear, Friend Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear and Wish Bear.
And why not? She’d earned ‘em.
As for me, I haven’t been allowed to string popcorn since.
And now, with artificial popcorn on the market a visit to the ER has become very likely.