The sun and my wife have two things in common: both brighten my day, every day, and both are slow to rise, at least today.
It is Saturday morning — I like to get up early before my wife and our two cats awaken so that I can become one with the sunrise — and as I sit in my car at the boat launch to Manistee Lake not far from the SS City of Milwaukee, it is still dark, or at least we’re stumbling out of the twilight. And while I wait for the day to begin, I hear gunshots echoing from across the lake, eager duck hunters, I presume.
The sky, a peaceful shade of pale gray, has taken me hostage, and though the tree-lined horizon across the lake still blocks the yawning sun, I think I’ll sit here with paper and pen in hand and scribble about the beauty of the morning, and all that us unfolding in front of me.
It’s 54 degrees outside, a t-shirt and shorts balmy October day if there ever was one for us Michiganders. A pine cone just fell onto the hood of my car which is weird because I’m not parked near a pine tree, but rather beneath one that looks to be a willow tree, of sorts.
All this time, the sun seems to be taking its own sweet time to warm my face. And though the sky is getting less and less gray and is being replaced by an inviting shade of pale blue, I sit here still wondering about the whole pine cone controversy, and how I wish I was at the restaurant eating my French toast and sausage links.
Oh well, the latter will have to wait, as the breaking morning is just too all consuming because light and life — seagulls, swans and more — are teasing my senses.
To my left I can now clearly see the black, white and red smoke stacks of the SS City of Milwaukee. To my right, a small critter of some kind is tiptoeing along the stony shoreline. I can’t scribble fast enough with all that I see.
And then — or I should say, and now — the sun is painting a pale golden hue across the top of the lake. I see a small fleet of fishing boats far out on the lake. Where did they come from?
I have always enjoyed the morning. Sunrises always awaken my spirit.
The day is beginning. It’s 8 o’clock — I’ve been here for a half-hour, or so — and any minute I expect to see the sun.
One minute has passed.
Now, another.
And another.
And still I wait.
And finally, it’s here. Ten minutes after 8, and it’s here, and the pale golden surface of Manistee Lake has magically morphed into sparkle and shine. The colorful trees surrounding the lake, sparkle too.
The birds are starting to sing, loudly — or squawk, I can never tell the difference — and the traffic on U.S. 31 behind me has started to quicken its pace to the point it’s creating its own musical score.
Another day has awakened, alright. Another beginning. I’ve seen all that I want to see, so now I’ll go home — but not before I go get my French toast and sausage links at my favorite diner — where I’ll find the real sunshine of my soul sitting on the couch in her pajamies, and smiling a smile that’ll put all other sunshines, to shame.