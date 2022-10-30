Taking paradise for granted is a sin against faith and nature, and all that is good and beautiful.
Which begs the question, where is paradise?
Is it high above, beyond the clouds and divinely tucked away in heaven, itself?
Is it a Polynesian island, set in the pales of the Pacific Ocean, much like a diamond is set in a band of gold?
Could it be that some might find paradise at the peak of the highest mountain on Earth, or in the floraled surroundings of the Rain Forest?
Or is paradise not so much a location, or a destination, but rather a marvelous montage of all that surrounds us, and all that is within us: the warmth of a child’s hug; the delicate balance of a young ballerina performing a pirouette; a family holiday meal — turkey, dressing and all the trimmings, well, everything except broccoli.
Can paradise be found in the painted leaves that turn the horizon in a kaleidoscope of beauty; in the awakening of the spring daffodils; in the first snowfall of the season; in the baking of the sun on our shoulders; in having lunch with a friend; in playing tug-o-war with a dog at the end of its outstretched leash?
Paradise.
Can it be heard in the hush of daybreak; seen in the sparkle and shine of the morning dew; inhaled in the brewing aroma of a pot of coffee?
Paradise.
It’s not so much a single location, or a single object, or a single adventure, or just one taste or smell or feeling — it’s a combination of all that, and more. Paradise is the totality of life, itself.
Life! That is paradise.
It is feeling the juvenile joy found in drawing images of hearts and smiley faces, or writing “I love you,” across a mirror that has been steamed over by a morning shower — a good morning message left for someone you love. (And yes, once upon a time, I found juvenile joy in sneaking into the bathroom to flush the toilet while my loved one was taking a shower. That folks, is not paradise, not by any measure. Oh well, lesson learned.)
For me, paradise is an ink pen and a notepad, and …
… a sleepy-eyed, overgrown kitten named Kaboodle sitting patiently on a TV tray next to me, waiting for a space to open up on my lap.
Paradise?
It’s all around you, and within you. Don’t take it for granted. I sure wish I hadn’t done so for so many years.