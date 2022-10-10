Of all the things to worry about, I find myself worrying about what cellphones might be like 30 years from now.
Or should I say, 30 days from now.
Oh, what the heck, I wonder what they will be like 30 minutes from now, they seem to change that often.
Back in the day before cellphones strangled our lives — you know, when we used things called telephones — we had to worry about just one thing: can we get to the phone before it stops ringing because the person on the other end got fed up with us because we were taking too long to answer.
Ahhh, those were the days.
Once upon a time when the phone rang we’d talk and talk, and that was it. Today, we rarely talk, we use our thumbs to extend our greetings.
Or our anger. Oh yeah, believe it or not, people do the latter these days, a lot.
“Hi, good morning, I have a lot of anger inside me and I’d love to share it with you.”
At least back in the day — you know, the day that revolved around the aforementioned telephones that were actually connected by a network of wires — if a person said something that offended you, or angered you, you could at least slam the receiver down good and loud as your way of saying “good-bye, this conversation is terminated.”
Try doing that with your thumb and cellphone.
With a telephone you could take calls, make calls, and then hang up until the phone rang again. Yep, you had to be at home, too.
Today’s cellphones do that alright, and so much more — too much more. If you push a button you can take a picture — a selfie, of course, because that’s what today’s communication has come to, “hello, self, I love you.”
Push another button, or speak into your cellphone, you can get turn-by-turn directions to wherever it is you are going. Paper, folding maps? They’ve gone by the way of the dodo bird.
Your cellphone will even talk to you, and answer your questions, when no one else is available.
And there are cellphones’ know-it-all cousins, Siri and Alexa. Apparently, they’ve replaced encyclopedias and if you want to push the whole technology issue, they’ve replaced libraries, too.
That’s sad.
Me? I want my “voice” to be named Buck, and I want him to have the “voice” of Jed Clampett. And I want him to start every conversation with the grass-roots greeting, “well-l-l, do-o-g-g-ie!”
If I could have that — a voice app named Buck — I’d be happy.
But until then, all I want is a phone that takes calls, makes calls, and that’s it.
Yep, I’m old fashioned that way, and I realize I’m a dying breed — if I’m not dead, already.
Some say I’m anti-technology. Perhaps I am. Alexa says I am.
But the notion of going to a library to check out a book, and not pushing a button on my cellphone to have the book read the story to me, is what I hang on to each day.
And I don’t want to sit there with my thumbs flying left and right as I “talk” with someone, while my children or grandchildren are gathered around the table either looking up at me wondering when I might have time to talk to them in real time and in real life, or, worse yet, as they sit there with their own cellphones who have taken control of their lives.
Which gets me back to what I said at the beginning.
If cellphones have already taken over our lives because we have invited them to do so — even when we’re breaking bread with our children and others — how might they control our lives in 30 years?
Or 30 minutes, for that matter.
You know, your cellphone does have an on/off switch. For now.