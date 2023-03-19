Most mornings I reach into my little black bag of medical gadgets and gizmos to get proof of how I’m feeling, no matter if I’m feeling good or bad.
Blood pressure, check.
Blood oxygen level, check.
Temperature, check.
And so on, and so forth.
Then I snag pills and vitamins from eight different bottle – though that number is reduced to just three bottles in the evening – so that I can keep the above numbers in check.
Welcome to the 21st century of modern medicine and pharmaceutical wonders where, when a person tosses in the wondrous search capabilities of the internet, we can diagnose our own medical worries.
For instance, this morning I learned I am suffering from PMS. And, there’s a possibility that I’m pregnant. How am I ever going to explain the latter to my wife?
But the numbers don’t lie. The symptoms are there, too – cramping, discomfort, I feel gassy and bloated, though I have to ask myself if the sausage and egg sandwich, and chocolate-covered doughnut I just ate could have anything to do with how I feel, and what my self-medical exam might otherwise suggest.
Nope, I double-checked the internet – I’m pregnant, alright. And in being my own internet doctor if I can’t trust my own morning check-up and diagnosis, who can I trust? Welcome to the world of Dr. Dave.
By the way, thanks to the internet, a few days ago I was an astronaut.
And in the days before that, I was a pirate.
And before that I was a major league baseball player.
And a couple weeks ago I was the most despised person in all of America, at least by half of the population – I was president of the United States.
Oh yeah, if not properly used, the internet sure can deliver misinformation – bad facts and figures that can be spread and shared like COVID, itself. And yet so gosh-darn many will believe the silliest and saddest of these so-called “facts.”
This morning the “facts” – at least those facts that I chose to retrieve and believe – suggested I might be with child. Well, just let me say this about that: I’m quite sure that I am not with child because I’ll soon be 72 years old and that’s just too darn old for me to have a baby. And how do I know that? Because the internet told me that a person who is that old cannot give birth without the assistance of an egg donor.
Have you seen the price of eggs lately? Too pricey for me.
In closing, may Dr. Dave suggest that when swallowing information on the internet may I refer you to the following warning label: “The internet may cause you nauseousness, brain fatigue, common sense failure, loss of sleep, loss of friends and family, fits of rage and stupidity, and if you’re really gullible, you could have twins – congratulations.”