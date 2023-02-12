True story here: there was a time, 50, 60, 70 years ago, when children of my generation kept our eyes to the ground for fear of seeing massive numbers of jets flying over us, their bomb bay doors open in preparation for dropping their nuclear nightmares.
Missiles were another nightmare, altogether.
Those bombs and missiles could destroy everything and everyone below us except, of course, if we covered our heads with our arms and hid beneath our desks – whic≠≠h we were taught to do.
To say the children of my generation grew up in a cold war conundrum, was an understatement.
Fear and panic and distrust of those who lived on the other side of the ocean were served up every day like a three-course meal in which every course was laced with poisoned information.
Today, 50, 60, 70 years later, I’m glad we’ve overcome those fears and pushed aside our distrusts of those who live on the other side of another ocean to where we’re able to look heavenward to gaze at the rainbows and the stars and floating balloons …
… balloons?
Yep, balloons!
Can you believe it?
It seems to me that if we’re advised by the freak shows in power all over the world – our own little circus known as Washington, D.C., included – that after all these decades of fear and distrust of each other we’ve fallen even further to where balloons the size of a used-car parking lot are our enemy, then we might want to be extra careful that our cotton candy hasn’t been tainted with, either.
Make no mistake about it, the Cold War is as cold as ever.
We’ll send our wheat and potatoes and medicines to those who live over there, but we won’t eat what they grow and produce.
We’ll send our cars and toys and TVs over there, but we won’t buy theirs.
We won’t listen to them, but we will shout at the peak of the highest mountain our own slogans and so-called truths.
That’s the way it was 50, 60, 70 years – and before – and that’s the way it is today.
Walls don’t make borders, ignorance does.
And if the freak shows of the world have been good at anything it’s been in perpetuating the latter.
Ignorance is, and has been, a worldwide epidemic that’s gone on forever.
When will we ever learn?
If we only accept the truth AND perpetuate the truth that those living and working and raising families on the other side of the oceans and who are looking up to the heavens to see the rainbows and the stars and the floating balloons above them, are the very image of what we see in the mirror every morning, then maybe we won’t listen when the advise us to crawl beneath our desks and cover our heads whenever a circus balloon – a real circus balloon – floats between us and heaven.