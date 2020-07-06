Sixty years after the ’60s, we’re stuck in the ’60s.
Division. Hatred. Racism. Wealth disparities. Leadership failures. Humanity failures. And so on.
And yet there’s reason to have hope for the next 60 minutes, the next 60 days, the next 60 years, and so on, if we can just get through the here and now.
Many of my generation are watching at what’s going on today as a nightmarish replay of, well, the ‘60s. Despite the White House promise that was Camelot, the birth of the Peace Corps, and our walking on the moon, much of the ‘60s delivered horrific times, and much of that centered around racism.
I grew up in a small, predominantly white town in the center of the state in the mid-20th century — yes, in the ‘60s — a good community, a peaceful community, but a white community, nonetheless. And, like the rest of America, my little white town tuned in our little black and white televisions and we watched as white police turned fire hoses on equality-seeking black people; we watched as white police released angry dogs on enough-is-enough black people; we watched as white police clubbed and kicked, black people.
Then we turned off our TVs — out of sight was out of mind, ya’ know — and we cursed the evening news for showing us that our little world wasn’t painted in black and white, but rather, black OR white, and we were being told by some that it was time to choose sides.
We’ve been told that ever since, because here’s the ugly truth: there are still racists out there, racists of every color — white racists, black racists, and more — lots and lots of ‘em. They are horrible, ignorant people and to testify otherwise would be an indictment on us, not them.
The enemy lives, alright, and the enemy isn’t color, it’s ignorance.The time has come — just as it did 60 years ago — to openingly and meaningfully challenge the enemy and his racists, belligerent ways. Education is the answer, not rioting and looting.
And however long it takes — 60 minutes, 60 days, 60 years, and so on — let us hope and pray that one of these times the incoming generation will be that wipes clean the blackboard of bigotry.
Has that time come?
We have reason to hope so. I like what I see in our young people.