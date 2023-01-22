The queasy thing about being a retired newspaperman is that there’s always one more story to write.
Even after pushing aside my time-bandit of a computer with its fancy-smanchy spell check and writer’s programs, as long as there’s a sharpened No. 2 pencil and a pad of paper within reach, there’s always one more story to write.
Writing. It’s a sickness, really — a queasy sickness. I’ll never be cured of it and I’m OK with that. In fact, I enjoy it so much I’ll really retire only when my last No. 2 pencil wears thin of lead, or when, well, you know.
Until then, here I sit in my recliner, buried beneath a flannel blanket and with our cat, Kaboddle, curled up on my lap; a loving and loyal pet who doesn’t see my writing the same way I do. In fact, she thinks it’s a game because as I move my yellow pencil back and forth and up and down to write my thoughts, she thinks I’m sending her a personal message that it’s time to attack my fingers.
All the time, she laughs at me. Yes, the damn cat laughs at me as I yank my hand back to get it out of harm’s way, because for every three words I write she leaves a scratch mark either on Mr. Thumpkin, or Mr. Ring Finger, or Mr. Pinky Finger, or Mr. Pointer Finger, or Mr. Middle Finger, the latter which I extend to her quite often these days.
And to top it off, when I remind her that this is my house and my rules, she turns her head like she doesn’t understand what I’m saying.
Damn cat, indeed.
The TV is dark and silent. Once again the news has bummed me out because more often than it, it makes me, well, queasy.
To make matters worse, Jeanne is at work and I’m alone, except for the aforementioned hand-attacker, and another just like her — Kat — who is sleeping somewhere upstairs. Old and wise, Kat has life figured out — nap, litter box, nap, drink water, nap, eat, and then nap, again.
On my list of chores to do today is to get the pots and pans washed and put away, and if I work up the energy, to go down to the market to get some potatoes, stew meat and a large can of V-8 to make a pot of Colorado Beef Stew, which is just a pot of stew with V-8 vegetable juice as its base, versus having a meaty beef juice. It’s very tangy and tasty and it should last us for a couple of days, another one of those meals that tastes better warmed up the next day.
Also sometime today I’d like to return to my recliner, lay back, and do two or three Word Maze games to keep my otherwise cobwebbed cerebrum sharp as a ball bearing — that’s right, as a ball bearing — or at least that’s what I tell myself as I try to keep things as simple as I can, at this stage of my life.
I also want to dust off and break out my 1:48 scale Monogram model kit of a World War II PBY-5 Catalina airplane, so I can get started painting and putting it together.
And, I have another book to read, “The Day Kennedy Died,” published by Life Books.
Oh yeah, and then there’s our basement — I gotta’ get back down there and continue with cleaning that out. Isn’t it funny how much you can accumulate over a 13-year period without really knowing it, and then storing it all in the basement. It’s a good thing we don’t have a storage shed on our property.
All this to do and yet, more often than not and is it right now this very minute, here I sit with a No. 2 pencil in one hand, and a small white tablet in my other hand, so I can jot down my nonsensical thoughts and musings.
Why? To paraphrase 17th century philosopher Descartes, “I write, therefore I am.”
Well, truth be told, I’m either writing, or I’m playing Kaboodle. Either way, the queasiness is starting to dissipate so with all I have to do, and all I want to do, there’s just one thing left to do — it’s nap time.
David L. Barber is a retired journalist living in Manistee. He will provide occasional feature stories and columns for various Shoreline Media publications, including the Ludington Daily News, Oceana Herald-Journal, LakeStyle Magazine and PTW Magazine. He can be reached at dlbarber1006@gmail.com