Sometimes, yesterday can’t get here soon enough. And until it does, all you can do is sit back and laugh.
Which tells you all you need to know about how today is going. It’s been a joke.
First thing this morning I got up and watched the national news. Big mistake. Channel surfing didn’t help. The mute button didn’t help. Reality, with a terrible twist of big media bias and opinionated input, sure as hell didn’t help.
I turned the TV off.
Despite the early-morning hour, the phone rang, it was a fella’ named Mr. Spam Risk. My wife warned me that when the Caller ID tells you Spam Risk is calling, just ignore it, which is what I did.
But Mr. Risk, who might just as well be called Mr. Persistent, called back.
And then he called back again. And again.
All the time I ignored him and all the time, our phone rang more than a church bell on Christmas Eve.
About this same time our cat — Kat — came up to nestle with me. Or so I thought. Turns out he just wanted to hock up a hairball — or two.
In cleaning up the first hairball I knocked my glass of milk over and it spilled onto my laptop computer.
Standing up, I slipped on the second hairball and slipped down onto my recently replaced new knee. And the fear of me injuring my new Toys R Us replaced knee caused me to hock up my own hairball. At least that’s what I think I choked up.
Against my better judgment I reached for the remote and turned the TV back on. After some exhaustive channel surfing I came across the child-pleasing movie, “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” starring Alvin, Simon and Theodore, and “My Name is Earl’s” Jason Lee.
And wouldn’t you know it, just as I started to watch that movie for the ten-teenth time, those three enduring rodents started to sing, “(So You’ve Had A) Bad Day.”
Bad? Well, not really bad, but it has been laughingly exasperating.
Folks, it wasn’t even 9 o’clock in the morning yet and all this stuff had already happened.
As I muted the Chipmunks, the phone rang. It was Mr. Risk, again.
Our other cat, Kaboodle, decided it might be fun to poke and pull at my socks. Problem was my feet were in them.
The phone rang — yep, again — but lo and behold, it was not Mr. Risk, it was a political robo call, as was the next call that came in a few minutes later. Has anyone, anywhere, listened to one of those calls all the way through?
So early in the morning, so many phone calls, and still no one had called just to say, “hi ho Dave, hope you’re having a good day.”
And then my computer dinged. It was my wife, who was sending me a message from her office, and here I was at home with a couple cats, a couple hairballs, the bothersome spirit of Mr. Risk still haunting me, and my bionic knee starting to tingle and twinge.
And though we just cyber chatted, all was suddenly well in the world and I was happy and at peace because I was talking with my wife … until my computer froze up … and then crashed, altogether.
Well, after three or four attempts to restart it, I finally re-opened the app that allows me to cyber chat with my wife, but a notation informed me she was “Off Line.”
And it’s not even 10 o’clock yet.
Alvin and the Chipmunks aside, maybe some more music might bring peace to my morning. Let me ask you, once a person switches over to the music channel, how does he or she not sing along — with purpose — to “Play That Funky Music (White Boy)?”
So that is what I did for the next few minutes. I played my funky music and in watching and listening to me do that, Kat started to hock something up, again, while Kaboodle just looked the other way, apparently too embarrassed and ashamed to call me her human pet.
So, Kaboodle and I sat there eyeball to eyeball and I, naturally, was the first to blink. And Kaboodle smiled, I swear she smiled, as she gave me that “and while you’re at it, my little box needs to be cleaned out” look, before she sauntered away.
And so here I sit — it’s almost 11 o’clock in the morning — wondering what I might write about this week and worrying about what the rest of the day might bring, and all I can think about is, yesterday can’t get here soon enough.
Disclaimer: Yesterday has gotten here and things haven’t started out any better. I went down this morning to get my breakfast sandwich, newspaper and to go sit at the beach for a bit, but I see this column wasn’t published. Opps, I forgot to email it to my editor, so he’ll run it when he can.
Oh well, there’s always tomorrow.