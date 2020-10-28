A week from tonight we might know who will be President of the United States for the next four years.
Or we might not.
With the crush of early voting and likely high turnout Tuesday, if the presidential race is close, we might not have a definitive answer Tuesday night.
That’s OK. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says results must be known on election night.
Four years ago, it took a while. Twenty years ago, it dragged on for days. The Associated Press was nearly alone then in not calling the race one way or the other for days. We learned about hanging chads before we learned George W. Bush and not Al Gore was deemed elected President.
It could be that close again.
If it is, it likely will be more contentious this time — and it was no love fest in 2000.
President Donald Trump has been poisoning the well for weeks claiming voter fraud via early voting and declaring he can’t lose unless the election is rigged. Monday night he insisted the winner must be known election night.
He’s wrong on all counts. But accuracy is no more a quality of his approach than is humility.
These questionable claims aren’t innocent. They aren’t without potential harm for this nation.
If Trump wins, he’ll say the election was OK — unless he once again loses the popular vote. In that case, like he did the first time around, he may whine he was in some way cheated.
It’s pathetic.
If former Vice President Joe Biden squeaks out a win, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Trump or the GOP challenge the results in the courts. Such a scenario is just one more reason now-Justice Amy Coney Barret’s nomination was rushed through before the election. We’ve visited that topic before, though.
If Biden wins big, maybe Trump will concede graciously.
For now, it’s all speculation. By this time next week, we might know which scenario it will be.
This has been a chaotic and disheartening election cycle. Truth, honesty and ideas were slimed in the mud pit of lies, mischaracterizations and character assassination. A pox on the candidates and campaign gurus who think the end justifies the means, that winning is the only thing that matters.
With less than a week to go, the president only offers that his health care plan will be “beautiful,” cheaper and better than the Affordable Care Act — just trust him.
Biden is evasive on his approach to the U.S. Supreme Court and whether he’d support adding justices in the wake of the Republicans success in overloading the court to the right.
The last presidential debate was better after rules were changed so Trump couldn’t interrupt at will. We learned some policy differences and got a better sense of what each candidate supported — if we didn’t know that already.
There is an October surprise — as if that is surprising — about Hunter Biden’s emails on a laptop supposedly left for repairs. The GOP and FOX News gleefully speculate about it claiming others won’t report the story. Other networks report there are serious questions as to the authenticity of the story and suggest it shows signs of being a plant.
Haven’t we been here before?
I will say this: Hunter Biden never should have been placed on the board of Burisma while his father was vice president overseeing Ukrainian matters. It wasn’t illegal, but it did raise the appearance of potential conflict of interest and thus should have been avoided.
Such supposedly unlinked benefits to family members should be illegal. Don’t count on Congress, whose members cash in on their “service” in so many ways through sweetheart arrangements with family members getting jobs and their own post-Congress employment opportunities, to make it so. That said, the emoluments clause being ignored currently prohibiting presidents from profiting from the highest office in the land should be enforced too.
The polarized condition of the nation has many citizens on edge. We may test the accuracy of the phrase a nation divided cannot stand.
Here’s hoping the winner of the presidential election immediately starts to try to reunite the nation.
At least one of the candidates said being a president for all Americans is a goal.
Let’s hope it’s a goal shared by all.
For those waiting until Tuesday to cast a ballot, see you at the polls.