Health.
Family.
Friends.
Simple — well, not always — blessings to be thankful for this week, and every week.
Sunrises.
Sunsets.
Light.
Now, deep into November in Michigan, as daylight hours shrink, one gives thanks for those Biblical words: Let there be light!
Rain.
Snow.
Clouds.
Water is life. Sometimes it proves inconvenient. Or worse. But without water in its various forms, life is impossible.
Peace.
Contentment.
Optimism.
Sometimes these qualities are in short supply. Be thankful when one is in any or all of those places in one’s life or when even for a fleeting moment, any soothe this world.
Freedom.
Responsibility.
Moments of carefree joy.
None come easily. Each is intertwined. None is to be taken for granted, nor to be shirked.
Nature.
Intellect.
Humanity.
Complicated and at times as contrary as they can be, each can inspire. None is to be ignored. None is without its prickly thorns.
Technology.
Fresh air.
Imagination.
Each can feed or aid us in some ways. Each is a blessing. So, too, is knowing when to unplug, or come inside, or concentrate on what is at hand.
Grace.
Faith.
Experience.
Whether given to us or given by us, grace makes for a better life, a better world, a better us. Without faith — whether in others, in our own abilities, or in a spiritual sense — possibilities become limited and the world seems a meaner place. Thankfully, experience can show us how to give grace and accept grace when offered and can teach us where to place our trust.
Adaptability.
Change.
Tradition.
Little or nothing stays the same forever.
Coming to grips with that, making adjustments and keeping true to what is important allows us to keep moving forward. Like local family doctor Jim Ryan advocates working on one’s core — both physical and in a spiritual or meditative sense — strengthens us for life yet to live and the inevitable changes to come.
Being young.
Aging.
Living with a sense of purpose.
We all start out young. Not all make it to old age. The journey is fraught with risks and rich with opportunities. The choices we make affect our outlook, our well-being and that of others. Sometimes when we’re young, we wish we were older. Sometimes as we age, we wish at least our bodies would be younger. Inevitably, bodies age. Bodies breakdown and have to be repaired, healed.
The fuel we put into them, the maintenance and care we provide our bodies can help them last longer.
Finding a purpose can help make us take care of our bodies and minds because we find a reason to want to keep using them — from wanting to enjoy grandchildren to maybe accomplishing a goal. We have a choice. Isn’t that wonderful?
Music.
Arts of all kinds.
Practical skills and know-how.
Each of these adds colors to our life box of Crayola crayons. There’s no reason to limit that box to 8 or 16, or 64 or 128 colors. The more you use, the more nuanced and richer a world you enjoy. Fill that box up.
This past year I have tried on a regular basis to take stock of the good in life. There’s been so much acrimony, so much negativity, so much divisiveness in the world, I chose to end each day with a few moments of thought of what good I saw, encountered or experienced each day. Call it reflection. Call it prayer. Call it a form of meditation. By any name, I found this nightly centering down a positive way to end the day. It helped me sleep.
Counting blessings daily helped tune out negative static in the world.
At Thanksgiving, we’re told to count our blessings. We’ll gather with friends or family, perhaps, to enjoy a meal and time with people we care about.
Or perhaps, we’ll be alone or with only our spouse, miles away from those we love. Maybe, we’ll take a walk, seek others nearby in the same situation to share time with.
As Ludington Daily News assistant managing editor Jeff Kiessel frequently said, “It’s all good.” And it is.
Enjoy Thanksgiving however you observe it. I’m looking forward to that traditional turkey meal with family. Dare I hope for a Lions win? Is four wins in a row even possible for the Detroit Lions?
I will continue counting blessings daily about what is good.
It’s made for a better year, a better outlook, a better me.
Have a happy Thanksgiving.