This column was going to be all sunshine and good vibes. Then Michigan State University became the latest on the list of sites of senseless mass shootings leaving death, pain and heartbreak behind. Close to home, for sure.
Questions remain. Some unanswered for years. Top among them, why is America plagued with this horror?
When will we try to tamp down this heinous plague?
What are we willing to do?
If mental health is the cause, how do we address it?
If it’s our easy access to guns, what are gun fans meaningful suggestions for trying something?
Is it a social ill so far not properly addressed?
If it is just life in the USA, are we not brave enough to seek solutions and try them? If we won’t, are we really as free as we think?
Now for the previously scheduled report on sunshine:
WARMED FOR A WHILE
Sunshine interrupted plans Monday.
My to do list was lengthy. A few items got checked off. Then a trip to run errands ended with few done and the to-do-list waiting for another day, while I enjoyed a dose of sunshine and time outdoors.
Monday was a wonderful day for a daydream, as the Lovin’ Spoonful once crooned, just right for a day-dreaming boy.
My intentions for the afternoon were good. A quick trip into the Ludington Daily News office, another stop to check air in my truck’s tire (they deflate as steadily as my optimism some days), and a quick photo foray/walk before getting back to that list.
The first two items got checked off in good time. The photo foray/walk proved to be a good time, but in no way could it be described as quick.
It began with a brief stop at the end of Ferry Street by the Ludington Municipal Marina to look at Pere Marquette Lake. Pancake ice rambled around the open water in front of the SS Badger at dock. Bright sunshine gleamed off the carferry’s pilot house partially reflecting on open water between ice chunks.
I photographed the scene that suggested winter slipping away, its remnants thawing under a warm sun stirred only by a whisper of a breeze.
Walking in sunshine, savoring it felt great. A report said we had more sunshine in the first week of February than we did during the entire month of January. The past few days made us think of spring, despite knowing winter likely isn’t over.
I went to the marina parking seeking a different vantage of the lake and the marina docks. Reflections fascinate me. Pockets of open, glassy water among the marina docks, undulated lazily created ripples distorting reflections wildly. Tan, bronze, red and white reflections shimmied. Mellowed by sunshine, I was mesmerized.
I made a lot of images before moving on. Grabbing a cup of coffee at Book Mark, I headed out to the Ludington State Park to walk along the Hamlin Lake shoreline in search of waterfowl in open areas between the shore and shelves of ice.
At the Hamlin beach, I lingered at a picnic table sipping coffee with sunshine warming my back. I watched mergansers, buffleheads, geese, gulls and waterfowl I have yet to identify, swim, preen, dive, take off and come in for landings.
I made images, too. Mostly I savored the quiet warmth observing the waterfowl. The honking of Canada geese is a sound of spring for me – better music to my ears than the Super Bowl half-time show. The collected waterfowls’ dancing on the lake and their plumage, also were more enjoyable than the half-time show.
As the afternoon sun waned, I set off to walk the Lost Lake/Island trails loop hoping to finish before sunset. Mission accomplished.
I enjoyed playing hooky from responsibilities for a few hours on a sunny, calm February afternoon.
Too bad the evening’s news out of East Lansing would compromise the calm in my soul and spirit gleaned from the afternoon.
Storms are inevitable in life and in Michigan weather. An afternoon of warm sunshine helps before returning attention to the lists of chores and unaddressed, unanswered questions brought forward by the the evening’s events.