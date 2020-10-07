2020 keeps getting weirder.
The tricks overwhelm the treats.
In the past week, we’ve:
• Experienced the most bizarre presidential debate of our time.
• Watched as the president has announced he has contracted COVID-19 coronavirus, checked into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, was treated with experimental drugs, left the hospital briefly for a joyride in the presidential SUV to wave at supporters, got a quick discharge and returned to the White House where he took off his mask for the cameras, declared the disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide, nothing to fear, and promised to return to the campaign trail soon. Perhaps he’ll spread more than his message of supposed reassurance.
• Are concerned wild fires in California are burning on 4 million acres.
• Are watching as another hurricane threatens the Gulf Coast.
• Are hoping water levels on the Great Lakes subside to more normal levels.
• Await what’s next after the Michigan Supreme Court, in a spit 4-3 vote (though supposedly non-partisan with the votes matching the party that nominated each justice) overturned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders based on emergency powers. (Ideally and now legally, the governor and legislature will have to work together on coronavirus response. How’s that for innovative?)
• Are inundated with horrible political attack ads that leave one wondering if the attacking candidates are so void of ideas that all they can do is try to destroy the character of their opponent.
• Worry and pray as too many friends and family members are in health battles of their own.
It’s enough to make one scream. And scream. And scream.
I spent much of the past week in the Upper Peninsula with a failing cell phone, spotty internet service and no television. It was great.
I didn’t miss the attack ads or the political sniping. I knew of the president’s health situation but wasn’t subjected to all the coverage that probably surrounded it.
I learned of the Michigan Supreme Court decision days after the fact which proved OK.
Walking trails, doing photography, picking cranberries in a Lake Superior shoreline bog, finding a personal best Lake Superior agate, fishing and enjoying fall colors, kept me socially-distanced and at peace.
Monday night it was back to the news, political coverage, internet service and the discord spread by those who seek to divide rather than to unite us.
It wasn’t all negative. Monday evening I moderated a virtual forum with the candidates for 79th District Court. Brandy Miller, Ludington and Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and president, and David Bossick, Ludington Daily News managing editor, asked the questions.
It was an interesting discussion of issues around this court and the two men who seek to fill the seat being vacated by Judge Peter Wadel who is retiring. Glenn Jackson III and John Middlebrook proved earnest and thoughtful. Differences in approaches perhaps became clearer. Both candidates listened to one another and allowed the other a chance to speak.
That was better than we saw during the first presidential debate in which the president went too far in trying to disrupt his opponent. I cringed often during the presidential debate which many described as a new low in such events. Our judge candidates showed how the public is better served by being civil and letting an opposing candidate share views.
Last night, we had another forum with county board candidates. Tonight, at 7 on the chamber’s Facebook page, we’ll question the candidates for the 101st District of the Michigan House of Representatives. Thursday evening at 7 we finish up with contested candidates for city council. Recordings of each forum should be available on the chamber’s and the Daily News’ Facebook pages.
It’s a different experience than a forum in front of an in-person audience. Still, a voter can learn about the candidates and issues by watching.
This year we all have had to adapt and do things differently. Likely, we all yearn for the pandemic to be over and for life to return to a more normal state. That’s not likely to happen in 2020. 2021, however, is less than three months away. The election (we hope) will be settled. Maybe the pandemic can be tamed in 2021.
Don’t be fooled, though, by false bravura. Listen to the medical experts not the politicians.
And find a quiet space to get a break from discord.
Breathe. Quiet your thinking. Realize life goes on — even if 2020 is a horrible year.