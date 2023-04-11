We need spring renewal in our national political life.
More growth, more renewal, and more sunshine are needed to reinvigorate how we govern and choose those who govern us.
Another good, warm spring rain would help that rebirth and reawakening washing the grit of the past months off and nourishing healthy renewal.
Recent headlines make me think too many in elected office have lost their way. They seek political power to serve their party over serving citizens. Outright lies about non-existent stolen presidential elections, are parroted as fact to curry favor or to avoid criticism from a former president who did the most un-American act to date by a U.S. President: try by any means to overturn an election he lost and attempt to block the peaceful transfer of power which has been a foundation the American experiment.
It’s clear too many elected officials too often seek protect their own, rather than seek to protect our interests.
Cheer or jeer the indictment of former President Donald Trump concerning hush money payments to a former porn star who claims she had an affair with him — claims he denies. The New York district attorney charges Trump with falsifying business records leading to campaign finance law violations. Of the various wrongs Donald Trump has done including total disregard for the nation while doing nothing for hours while supporters took over the Capitol building Jan. 6, 2022, the crime that seems most important to prosecute is his despot-like efforts to tilt elections results. Is anything more un-American than that? His continued lies undermine citizen faith in elections because he isn’t man enough to admit he lost.
Once upon a time, when our nation worked better, Republicans would join Democrats — and vice versa — to look into allegations when officials including presidents are charged with misdeeds. Truth mattered then. Now, outrage, is in fashion.
Consider what happened in Tennessee this past week. Two young, black lawmakers were expelled from office for an against-the-procedural-rules bullhorn protest in the statehouse chamber while the third protestor, Rep. Gloria Johnson, a white woman, survived the expulsion vote. When asked why she wasn’t expelled, Johnson stated the obvious: she is white. (Rep. Justin Jones was voted back into office by the governing council in his home district Monday. The county commission in Justin Pearson’s district was expected to vote him back into office soon.) Apparently, vocal black men with a bullhorn are more frightening to the Republican-dominated Tennessee lawmakers than people using guns to shoot children in school. Are gun rights more important than speech rights? In Tennessee, if you are questioning the extent of Second Amendment rights, apparently, they are.
Culture wars and identity politics have more currency than good public policy or finding solutions to national matters of importance.
Outrage over a company’s choice of a niche celebrity beer spokesperson upsets some more than killing of school children.
Hunter Biden’s alleged profiteering from his father’s political status — family members of elected officials of all political stripes should be banned from taking money from foreign interests — is a rallying cry for some, yet Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s decades long acceptance of extravagant gifts, trips and support of his wife’s political interests from a billionaire conservative donor, so far has been ignored.
In three years, if my math’s correct, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence based on the revolutionary idea that all people are created equal and deserve the right to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
There was no exception noted for those of different races, religions, sexual orientations, political parties, geographical areas of the nation, ages, incomes or types of music or art liked.
This founding principle should be a guiding light, a north star to decisions we make as a nation. Some still want to ignore that beacon, shading things to go their way because, in truth, they are uncomfortable or unwilling to accept others different from them as equals.
This spring, I wish that basic American principle would flower and flourish. The weeds of division and lust for political power that choke out what is good in the American experiment need to be pulled.
We should tend the garden of our democratic republic as carefully as master gardeners tend their flower or vegetable garden.
There’s plenty of political manure going around that should be repurposed in the compost pile, not served on the dinner table of American life.
Let spring cleaning and revival truly begin.