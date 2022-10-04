Only a few days passed after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida before criticisms over its handling by local governments began.
In particular, some questioned whether officials in Lee County, home to where the Category 4 hurricane bulldozed ashore with destructive winds and storm surge, should have ordered mandatory evacuations earlier.
For a change, I agree with Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis.
When asked if evacuation orders were given soon enough, DeSantis answered people were informed of what was coming, people can’t be forced to leave their homes when they refuse to, and now’s not the time for Monday morning quarterbacking.
While the pinpoint of Ian’s landfall was in question for days, it was forecast Ian would come ashore on the Gulf shores of Florida. The Ft. Meyers, Lee County area clearly was within the possible storm track.
Here in Michigan, my wife and I watched the forecast and the storm unfold with interest because of family members who have winter homes in the area, one of whom we’ve stayed at several times, and others we have visited. Having visited a location in the news always makes stories more personal.
We worried for them and their property and we’re happy to know they weren’t in Florida when the hurricane hit since landfall clearly was going to be close or the dead-on hit that occurred.
If we understood what was coming to that area while watching from Ludington, Michigan, anybody living in Florida surely did, too.
People make decisions for a variety of reasons. It was difficult to watch interviews with people clearly in potentially life-threatening situations say they were staying because it was home, or whatever. A hurricane doesn’t care.
Sadly, more than 100 people paid for their decisions with their lives. Many others lived through the storm, one guy in an interview describing himself as stupid for staying. Lesson learned, apparently.
Government can only do so much. Government can’t, shouldn’t and doesn’t make personal decisions for us — about safety, sexual orientation, personal health choices and a raft of other potentially divisive matters that affect primarily ourselves.
Each of us must choose and be responsible for our choices.
Recently, vaccines were a contention. If someone refuses a COVID vaccine or some other vaccine because they believe nonsense pushed by conspiracy clowns, that’s their business. But they shouldn’t cry later when they face limitations because vaccinations are required for school, or work, or travel or a host of other activities where being unvaccinated might make pose risks for others. You’re free to choose, but choices have consequences.
Vaccinations, like evacuations, are designed to reduce loss of life and keep situations from getting out of hand, whether a pandemic or a hurricane.
You choose. Some choices have a cost.
Sadly, too many people didn’t heed the warnings Ian was approaching and ignored evacuation notices. Being stubborn can be a fault.
Another extended family member with a place on hard-hit Pine Island, is distraught officials want people to leave the island and are preventing part-time residents like her, from immediately heading to their property. Like anything, there are multiple viewpoints.
Its reasonable for local officials to want to complete searches and assess safety, utilities and transportation before being flooded with winter residents who also understandably want to see if there is anything to salvage or repair before matters get worse.
Balance is difficult, debatable and will upset some.
Here along Lake Michigan, officials close swimming areas and the Ludington North breakwater when wind creates large waves with a chance for riptides or send water over the breakwater. It’s a prevention measure, to keep safe people unaware of the potential to be pulled out into the lake by extremely strong flows of water.
Those same conditions are sought out by surfers and people like me who enjoy body surfing or playing in rough surf.
Is doing so a risk? Yes. One I’m willing to take … to a point.
Should I not be allowed to take that risk?
Sadly, often the answer on government-owned lands and facilities, is no, you can’t do anything risky because so many are unaware or reckless and take ill-advised risks.
Threat of lawsuit by survivors is another reason many become cautious. People who take risks shouldn’t blame others for what happens to them due to their own choices.
But that’s not the real world.
I hope the death toll in Florida has peaked. Death is too big a price to pay for not heeding warnings and information given days in advance.
Each of us is responsible for actions we take after being informed of risks.
Be wise. Choose carefully. Understand the risks you take.