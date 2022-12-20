Just in time for Christmas we have snow.
The frozen white stuff had me humming Christmas carols.
Unlike the late Paul S. Peterson, long-time Ludington Daily News managing editor and good friend, I don’t hum Christmas carols often, nor early.
When in a cheery mood, Paul might start humming a carol in fall or even summer.
Not me.
I like to wait until Christmas is at hand and the weather outside is frightfully Christmas-like, meaning snow is on the ground.
I’ve been humming cheerily since I wrote last week how I couldn’t get into the spirit of Christmas because of the lack of snow and all the gray. The snow fell within a day.
The power of the press, eh? Ha!
The skies might still be gray, but the outdoors has been fit for a Christmas card.
Recently, I shared in this space family Christmas traditions.
A couple readers accepted the invitation to share their traditions with you.
Ludington resident Lori Longmore shared the following:
“One of my many Christmas memories is as follows:
“The Christmas season was always a big deal as I was growing up. One tradition was that of baking Christmas cookies.
My Grandma and Grandpa Bueker lived on a farm across the road from my parents’ home.
I spent many hours at their house while growing up.
At Christmas time the large kitchen was an extra busy place as Grandma was baking batch after batch of cookies.
Her molasses cookies were infamous. But at Christmas time her repertoire of cookie recipes grew and grew.
She baked Hershey bar cookies, cut-out cookies by the score, date swirls, date balls, a recipe with Brazil nuts, one with black walnuts, Springerle and on and on. She stored them on the back stairway which was unheated.
“My Mom also baked Christmas cookies. I think marrying into a small community settled by Germans and Swiss-Germans, she pretty much had to. Mom and Grandma shared a box of cookie cutters, some of which were crafted by my Great-grandpa Bueker. In addition to the cookies listed above, my Mom added chocolate and vanilla swirls, chocolate chip and fudge. My Mom also baked mincemeat filled cookies, a recipe from her English ancestry. On Christmas Eve, after church we went to Grandpa and Grandma’s to exchange gifts with them. After the gift exchange we were served, you guessed it, Christmas cookies!
“As an adult I carry on this tradition baking dozens and dozens of cookies to give away during the holiday season.”
Thanks, Lori.
How can one not enjoy a homemade Christmas cooked baked with love passed on through the generations?
Yummy.
Dee Payment shared a tradition of hers:
“Back in Lathrup Village my family (including 13 grandkids) would gather at my mom’s a day or two after Christmas. There was only one requirement: There had to be a PROGRAM! And guess who was appointed to be in charge? Yes, me. Each son, daughter, and grandchild had to perform something, anything downstairs in the recreation room. Dad moved his desk, the ping pong table, etc. set up chairs along the wall so there would be an audience and he and mom expected all to participate. So, we had magic acts, presentations, etc., but the one I remember most of all was the ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’ performed by the Chicago clan. Of course, the Bears had won the Super Bowl, and thus the dance. It was so funny and to this day when we get together, we laugh about it.
“After the program everyone was hungry, so we were separated into the adults and the kids. The kids ate downstairs (card tables were set up) and the adults ate upstairs at the linen covered, candle lit dining room table. (I remember my mom having a hard time getting everyone out of the kitchen to GO SIT DOWN!) After dinner, those who preferred music to yak-yak, gathered around the piano to sing Christmas songs. (At least three of us could read music or play by ear (me)). And the finale was talking mom into getting out her ‘Stradivarius’ to play ‘O Holy Night.’ It wasn’t a Stradivarius, but she pretended it was. After thunderous applause, the appointed elves would distribute presents. Upstairs were the adults. Downstairs, the kids. (Lots of segregation.) The evening would conclude with mom (and dad) delivering the annual speech thanking everyone from the bottom of their hearts and stating how important it was for us to all get along. She said that would be her favorite gift of all!
“Lastly, the endless goodbyes at the front door. Good grief. Nobody really wanted to leave. (My poor mom and dad!)
“Those are my memories.”
Thanks Dee and Lori for sharing family traditions of the season.
May your family celebrate in whatever way fits you. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!