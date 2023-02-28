This past week we lived the quip that if you don’t like Michigan weather wait an hour and it will change, even as the annual spring reawakening in nature and local commerce is about to begin.
As a member of the Rotary Club of Ludington, last week’s noon Thursday meeting was moved to Zoom due to the after-effects of an overnight winter storm.
Guest speaker, Brandy Henderson, CEO and president of the Chamber Alliance for Mason County, and executive director of the Ludington Area Chamber and Convention Bureau, spoke about tourism and a new way data is being collected to help the CVB better market “Pure Ludington” to potential visitors.
Tourism, like it or not, is a big part of the local economy. One proof of that is the estimated $20,278,901 room rental income collected by Mason County motels and lodging subject to the 5 percent room rental assessment that funds promotional activities by the CVB. (The final 2022 numbers weren’t completely crunched as of her presentation, thus the figure is an estimate.)
Room income saw a notable increase from the $19.3 million collected in 2021, and $12.5 million in pandemic-hit 2020.
“We continue to see progressive growth each year,” Henderson said.
Tourism’s impact on the community is significant, both in positive ways and sometimes in ways locals gripe about it, such as increased traffic.
Henderson said the CVB is aware of concerns and understands there is a point where saturation would occur.
Still, she said, the community has been able to leverage tourism to develop “the great things we have and enjoy all year round.”
A great place to visit, she said, is a great place to live – and vice versa.
It seems to me, it’s natural for locals to complain during the height of tourism season when restaurants are crowded, streets and roads bustling, and one recognizes fewer of the faces encountered than recognized the rest of the year.
It also seems to me, sooner or later most of us are tourists somewhere. Treat our tourists as we would like to be treated. That might have been a commandment sent on a post card that got lost.
Henderson shared demographic data that found 79 percent of visitors here are married. Some 38.5 percent travel with children. The mean age of visitors is 51.5 years old. Just under 23 percent are retired with mean annual income of $93,936. One can only wonder how many line up for a summer evening ice cream cone at House of Flavors — but maybe an answer is soon to be found.
The $1.27 million budget for advertising is spread out over television, public relations efforts and publications such as the Pure Ludington Destination Guide, social media, traditional print, and increasingly on travel bloggers and influencers, she said.
Target markets are based in a part on where visitors come from and include Grand Rapids, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Toledo and more. Efforts are targeted at women, age 25-54, who are married with families. Old guys like me who don’t pay attention to social media influencers, apparently, are over the hill, eh?
Opportunities involve marketing for greater diversity and marketing the accessibility for all features of area attractions such as Ludington State Park, where Henderson gave a shout out to accessibility work by the park and Friends of Ludington State Park.
The area should be a destination for everybody, she said.
As for that new technology, Henderson showed a sample of data gleaned from Placer.ai which monitors cell phone pings in the area to measure visitation to locations. One way location information gathered can be used is to provide custom reports for businesses to help them understand use patterns so they can adjust hours or staffing to match demand trends, she said. There are other potential uses, too, as the CVB tries to better understand visitor travel patterns and market to them. (Maybe an answer soon can be found about those ice cream cone lines posed earlier.)
Acknowledging it’s a bit creepy, Henderson said, only location by device signal is being tracked, nothing else. That information can help nail down attendance at events such as the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop – about 6,000 attendees at midnight according to the Placer.ai report and traditional estimation efforts.
Who knows what the weather is outside? As surely as it is March 1 the busy summer months are on the horizon. You can count on that.