Have you noticed an election is nearing?
It’s hard to miss looking at the crazy stuff in your mail, on television or in your text or phone messages.
Who do you believe?
More on that later.
SEE YOUR BALLOT
First, it’s important to learn what’s on your ballot before voting either by absentee, which is under way, or at the polls Nov. 8.
The Michigan Secretary of State website, https://www.michigan.gov/sos, has a section “Voter Services,” where you can access the ballot in the precinct you vote in. It’s a handy tool I’ve used for several elections.
You can print off a copy of your ballot and use it to do the homework pertinent to your vote.
It’s particularly useful this year since redistricting changed house and senate district lines in Michigan and U.S. House district lines on the federal portion of the ballot.
In Mason County, we’ll go back to being represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives instead of two. That’s simpler. But the county has been split for Michigan House districts with the four most eastern townships in districts different than the rest of the county.
Some will say that gives the county more representation. Others will say, it dilutes the county’s influence since fewer people from the county are in any one of the eventual successful candidate’s districts.
By printing off your own ballot, you can take time to study up on the candidates seeking your vote.
I highly recommend doing so.
The Michigan Secretary of State’s website also has useful information about absentee ballots. There you also can check if you are registered to vote – please don’t wait until the last minute. You can locate your polling place. You can find the list of deadlines for absentee ballots and information for student and military personnel voting.
There’s also a summary of the August primary election results. If you’re an election geek you can review the August results and ruminate on what they might mean for Nov. 8.
Now, let’s address where to get good information on the candidates.
OCT. 20 FORUM
The Ludington Daily News has been running profiles of the candidates for months now. You can search for those stories on line.
You can hear the candidates live and in person at a forum Oct. 20 at West Shore Community College. The Ludington Daily News has put on such election forums since 1993 with various community partners along the way, again this election with the Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce, and now Mason County Press and WMOM.
The idea has always been to let you hear directly from the candidates. The forums are a public service. The Oct. 20 forum begins at 7 p.m. in the North Lounge of the WSCC administration building.
PROPOSALS EXPLAINED
MSU Extension offers excellent, non-partisan summaries of the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Financial Disclosure Reports & Legislative Term Limits; 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
The summaries are easy to read. They provide context and background. They don’t pick sides. They are available at https://www.canr.msu.edu/public_policy/index.
MSU Extension also offers webinars on the proposals tonight at 7 and Oct. 19 at noon. Catch them on Zoom or Facebook Live registering through a link from the webpage https://www.canr.msu.edu/government/news.
If you miss the live webinars, recordings will be available, Extension notes.
Citizen’s Research Council of Michigan, a not-for-profit research organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or proposals, also has good summaries of the proposals and what passage or rejection might mean. CRCM summaries are available online at https://crcmich.org/.
The VoteSmart website has historical background on votes, ratings, funding (amounts raised and sources) of many state and federal candidates. It can be useful in answering questions.
Don’t trust mailers or attack ads. Read about the candidates and proposals and make up your own mind. That’s the American way — or at least it should be.