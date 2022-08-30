Where did it go?
Summer of 2022, that is.
It flew by faster than money approved by Joe Biden.
It flew by faster than denials from his predecessor.
It feels like summer just began.
Doesn’t it?
Wasn’t the Fourth of July holiday just last week?
Who stole August?
Please return it.
Now.
There is so much still to enjoy.
There are places to go. Beaches to walk.
Brats to be grilled.
Fun to be had.
I’m not ready for football — prep, college or pro.
Lakes and rivers still call to be kayaked and fished.
Recipes remain to be tested on the grill.
I still have one mostly unused tube of sunblock. Never mind that other nearly-empty tube I’m squeezing to use even the last dollops — kind of like summer 2022, eh?
Summer can’t be gone already? How can it be?
What’s with this getting dark around 8 p.m. if there are clouds about?
Who’s pulling the wool over Old Man Sol’s eyes?
And why?
Why are acorns falling? Don’t they want to hang around longer, too?
No, I’m not ready for summer to be over.
Schools are or have started. The kid in me says, no way. That can’t be.
College kids are off to campus.
I only made had a few trips to Dairy Queen or House of Flavors.
I haven’t worn all my shorts — though a few of them somehow got beat up enough that they will be going to the rag bag instead of winter storage when summer closes in a few months, or is that weeks?
No, it really can’t be.
I’m not ready to think about clearing leaves from the yard.
I’m not even tired of mowing it yet.
Summer can’t be over.
I’m in denial.
How about you?
I enjoy autumn and even winter.
I’m just not ready to think about either of them.
Hot and sticky is still OK with me for a few more weeks. Lake Michigan is warm, after all. A dip sounds good about now.
Yet there’s no denying Labor Day is Monday, the unofficial end of summer.
Geez, how can that be?
I’m going to pretend like it isn’t true.
Facts don’t seem to mean much anymore, right?
I will deny the reality staring at me.
This will be the year of the endless summer in Ludington.
Until I say it’s time for autumn.
That’s not today.
I’m going to play hooky from reality.
Buy some new flip-flops.
Slather on the sun block.
And enjoy.
Summer doesn’t officially end until September 22.
I’m officially going to tell myself that every day
After all, it’s still August. September is, what hours, minutes or seconds away?
Yikes!
Gotta go.
Summer still calls.
I must answer.