Quiet.
Close.
Disorienting.
Such was the fog I set off in on Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay Sunday at dawn.
Gray.
Muted.
It robbed color from the sky and the water below my Old Town kayak. The blue of its hull and the dry sack strapped to it with my camera gear inside were the only primary color to be seen. The blue only a blotch on the great grayness blanketing the bay.
I could hear a flock of waterfowl in front of me. Occasionally, I would glimpse a shadowy flotilla of hundreds of birds swimming at the edge of perception. When they would catch sight of me, they’d erupt in flight. Sometimes unseen, I would just hear their noisy take-off — a rattly sound of haste unlike the watery whisper of the undulating lake muffled by clammy fog that robbed me of visual mooring of direction by sight.
Many people might have rolled over for another hour of sleep on such a gray morning. But the wind had been blowing constantly since my arrival at our cottage. Whitefish Bay had been afroth for days with whitecaps. An overnight rain in a passing front calmed the wind but ramped up the fog machine.
I wanted to paddle to an eagles nest I’ve been photographing for several years to check if the eagles and its one offspring of 2022 were still around.
When I set off, a hint of sunshine leaked through thinner fog defining the edge of a cloud bank rolling onto the bay off the open lake. I hoped that meant the sun would burn off the fog during the 20 minutes of paddling it would take for me to arrive at the pilings the eagles often perched on at daybreak.
Aside from the scurrying waterfowl, an unseen commercial fish tug checking nets for the whitefish the bay is named after added the only other sound distinct from the lake.
While we were in no danger of collision, I kept near the mostly unseen shore since the tugs set nets in shallower water as fall arrives.
Mostly there was nothing to see but fog enveloping me and rippled sand on the lake bottom below the water’s surface — a surface as gray as the fog covering it.
I made myself pay attention to sound. The lapping waves were to my right — the west. The fish tug sounds were to my left — the east. As long as that held true, I knew I was headed in the right direction — to the south.
Then the fish tug went silent. After a few minutes, I steered closer to the right until I could see the shadows of shoreline trees and cottages and noted the water was shallower.
I thought how easy it would be to head off in the wrong direction if I didn’t pay attention. Lacking the visual clues normally relied upon, I could easily veer into open water which, if the wind came up, could mean a difficult paddle back to shore.
I thought how easy it is in life to lose one’s way, to follow false signals, especially when options seem limited.
Pick the wrong signal, and trouble might find you.
I thought the situation akin to making choices of people wanting to lead or represent us. When the way is unclear or foggy, we listen to what is said and pick a direction. It pays to listen to multiple sources to discern the correct direction.
I determined the fleeing waterfowl I could hear were heading generally south as I was. Each time I flushed them, though, they went a bit farther east into open lake. My goal was close to shore so I veered away choosing not to blindly follow the waterfowl.
The same could be said about listening to would-be-leaders. One must know when the noise they make signals they are going in a direction unwise to follow.
Suddenly, I was at the pilings. I could see shadows I knew to be gulls. One was different. I retrieved my camera from the dry sack and peered at the shape through a long lens. The eagles I sought are particular about which pilings they perch on. This wasn’t a piling they’d normally use. All I could tell in the fog was the bird was notably taller than the nearby gulls. Slowly, I paddled closer. The tall bird rose and outstretched its wings: a cormorant.
In the fog, what you seek and what you find might differ.
Later, I found my 2022 eagle offspring in a maple tree on shore near the pilings.
Enjoy the journey, but be careful and aware as you proceed.