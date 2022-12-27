How do we move forward?
It’s a question too often unanswered, or at least not in a timely way.
Procrastination. Deflection. Rejection. Obstinance. Fear. Ambivalence. Uncertainty.
So much can delay moving forward.
Often, there’s no one correct answer.
Often, there is a choice of direction that might be taken.
Each direction, each choice has its own plusses and minuses to assess.
A decision might be as simple as where to eat?
It might be as important as choosing who to lead the nation.
At year’s end 2022, the toxic sludge left over from the failed attempt in 2020 by Donald Trump to try to steal the election fairly won by Joe Biden still poisons our politics and nation. Consider Kari Lake in Arizona who lost her election bid but, like Trump, clings to the lie she won though every review by election boards and the courts concludes she lost a fairly run, if imperfect election.
Whatever I write won’t change the views of the former president’s supporters who believe him and his discredited conspiracy rantings rather than the body of evidence verified repeatedly by courts and our own ears and eyes. Trump proves if one repeats a lie often enough, some will believe it — despite all the evidence to the contrary.
So how do we move forward?
A new Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives takes control in January. Some members are hellbent on investigating all things Biden in retribution to the Democrats’ scrutiny of Trump.
My hunch is they misread many Americans who voted Republican in 2022. Many are upset about federal largesse and inflation. Many wish to slow spending and think Republicans might better do that. They don’t want investigations and likely wanted the Democrats to focus more on the future and less on the probable crimes of Donald Trump. It’s not that they condone what Trump did, many Americans just want Congress and the President to move on and work for the betterment of the citizens rather than spend so much effort, money and time investigating political opponents.
So how do we move forward?
Biden could condemn Trump’s attempt to block the legal transfer of power but move with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to focus on immigration reform, border security and other issues of immediate need.
Congress could ban children of members of Congress, the Supreme Court and top-level Administration positions such as the president and vice president from earning money from foreign countries by working in ways such as Hunter Biden did while a parent is in office. Even if what Hunter Biden did was legal, it smells funny and should not be allowed.
Might such actions prove a way forward?
In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will have a Democratic-controlled legislature to work with in 2023. She claims she will work in a bi-partisan way. She will be in a position to prove that. She should bring legislative Republicans into meaningful negotiations about programs and budgets. She can set a good example by including Republicans in decisions, even when her party controls the legislature.
Might that be a way forward?
Sparks have been flying in local government, too.
How do we move forward?
Put aside personal differences. Remember one is working for the good of all citizens. That doesn’t mean there should not be debate nor that all votes have to be unanimous. That’s folly. But don’t let personal grudges or power struggles gum up doing what is right for the citizens one represents.
I’m at a point in my life the Obituary section of the paper too often has obits of friends and people I’ve worked with in some capacity over the years. Each name represents a life lived; a life that likely touched many others now missing the person named. Perhaps, it’s a parent, a grandparent, a spouse, a sibling or a close friend. There’s hurt, an aching pain of someone loved missing.
How do we move forward?
There’s no easy answer. Each of us is unique and grapple with loss in our own way.
With the help and understanding of family and friends, with faith and accepting tomorrow will come might offer a start. Pain and loss might linger. One’s own life might be altered deeply in ways others don’t grasp. Maybe all one can do is keep a loved one alive in one’s own heart and memory while greeting the new day as best able.
How do we move forward?
No matter what the endeavor, by taking one step at a time.
Maybe that’s the mantra for 2023:
One step at a time.