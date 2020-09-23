President Donald Trump will nominate the next justice to the U.S. Supreme Court — no matter what happens Nov. 3.
Monday, he said he’d announce his nominee to fill the seat left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg late this week.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court from getting a hearing much less a vote in 2016, promises he will put Trump’s nominee up for a vote yet this year.
McConnell and other Republicans in 2016 said the Garland nomination to the Supreme Court eight months before that year’s presidential election was too close to the election and an appointment should wait until the winner of the next election took office to give voters a voice.
That was then. Now, the situation is partially reversed. A Republican president is making a nomination to a Senate still controlled by McConnell and the Republicans. Unsurprisingly though less than two months out from the election this time, giving voters a voice is no longer an issue for McConnell or the Republicans. There’s no time to waste now on that.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden, then vice president and now candidate for president also has switched positions. As vice president Biden said Obama’s nominee should get a hearing and a vote. Now he’s taking McConnell’s previous stance that a nomination should wait until winner of the current presidential race is in office.
No wonder people think politicians are liars. McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Biden and Trump — an epic misinformation machine — and so many others in electoral politics want a malleable truth ignoring what they said previously when convenient.
There’s not much the Democrats can do to stop the coming nomination. It’s legal for Trump to make a nomination, much as it was legal for Obama to do. McConnell could have, and if fairness, integrity and serving the will of all citizens mattered, would have called for hearings then and allowed a vote on Garland. Instead, he made up an excuse. Inconsistent at best and partisan, hypocritical and obstructionist to the core.
Thus, Democrats say McConnell “stole” a nomination from Obama and gave it to Trump.
That’s history.
Now, the Republicans hold the trump cards — one of which is President Trump — and there’s no way they are not going to play them. If Biden wins, the Republicans will push to approve Trump’s nominee before Trump leaves office. If Trump wins, well, the timing won’t matter that much unless the Democrats gain Senate seats to challenge Republican control of that chamber which votes on such nominees. If Dems make Senate gains, expect a confirmation vote this year.
Sadly, the real loss is the concept of blind justice. Instead of selecting justices on primarily on matters such as intellect, ability to consider cases openly and fairly, an understanding of the Constitution and Constitutional law, the political parties seek to place justices on the court who they believe will rule the way the party wishes.
Litmus test issues from abortion vs. a woman’s choice and “activist” vs. “strict constructionist” approach to the courts or continuing or ending the Affordable Care Act play too much of a role as each side seeks to sway courts its way.
As kids, we were taught justice in this nation is blind to all but weighing the pros and cons of a case as presented. Probably, that was always more of an ideal than a reality. Today, even the ideal is at risk. The political parties brazenly seek to have Lady Justice peer through the blindfold with an eye to their side — right or left — looking favorably upon their interpretation of law.
Each party wants an activist justice prejudiced towards their views of law. They seek to tilt the scales.
As politics exert more pressure in court elections, the concept that justice is best served when blind to politics, status or other factors weakens.
In this country, the notion that, if accused of a crime or mired in a legal dispute, you’ll get your day in court came with the assumption courts would be fair and impartial. Maybe not.
We have to regain our balance. Instead of trying to tilt the courts right or left, presidents and governors should appoint or voters should elect sharp legal minds who exemplify fairness and thoroughness in deliberation. The courts should look as much like the population they serve as should Congress and other governmental bodies. That means instead of tilting the courts one way or another by picks on either political extreme, more politically centrist or neutral judges should be seated since most Americans are not at either political extreme.
Americans are tired of the partisan fighting. We want elected officials to work together to seek solutions to serve us. We want law enforcement to enforce laws to protect us. We want courts to decide cases, make judgements and, when warranted, mete out punishments fairly based on merit and facts no matter the political views, race, religion or economic status of those before them.
We want justices of the Supreme Court — in fact all courts — to be above politics. In theory, that’s why elected justice openings are put on ballots in the non-partisan section. Increasingly, that seems a charade.
More is at risk than ideological control of the court. Clearly, the next justice will be more conservative than Ginsberg, a liberal icon as much as Anthony Scalia was a conservative one.
A selection done thoughtfully, with less political dogma, might reassure Americans the courts are above politics.
But I’m guessing politics again rules the day and justice will be a little less blind because of it.