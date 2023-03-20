Brenda and my wedding rings were made using a jewelry technique called lost wax.
A neighbor during our college years was studying jewelry making and we decided to have her create our rings using rose gold.
They’re one-of-kind. The jeweler made the casting, carving a pattern in wax that, if I have this correct was then covered in sand to hold and mold the molten gold. When the gold is poured in, it melts the wax and takes on the shape as it hardens.
The rings are beautiful. They once fit perfectly inside one another. Mine, over the years, like it’s owner, proved to have a flaw, a weak spot that caused the ring to warp a bit. Over time, as I gained weight and stressed the ring, it eventually broke, was repaired, and broke again. The student jeweler, wasn’t a master at her craft yet, but we still appreciate her work. Fortunately, only the symbol of our marriage broke, not the marriage despite stresses of life and changes over time. That most important bond has held.
Life is a bit like the lost wax technique.
How you shape what you work for, and what you put into your outlook and values affects what comes out.
If you put good stuff in, you have a better chance to get good results.
What that mix might be is as individual and unique as a person and one’s circumstances.
Put honesty, grace, a respect for truth and others, a dash of humility, a dose of integrity, grit, selflessness and caring, seasoned with curiosity you may get a different result than if you put in dishonesty, a disrespect for truth, self-centeredness lacking grace or too much pride.
When it comes to information, if a person gleans from sources peddling fear, baseless conspiracies, unwilling to accept facts that don’t fit a narrative, or which knowingly spread lies, its consumers will be misled, confused or worse.
You may disagree with what I write, with my logic or lack thereof, or with my opinions. You may even find errors of fact, though I strive not to make factual errors. All people, all institutions, organizations and such at times make mistakes. Human are imperfect, and so are our organizations.
What we do when we learn we erred, are mistaken or misled is critical.
I honestly can state I never knowingly wrote anything I knew to be wrong or have ever tried to mislead those who read what I reported and wrote over my decades in journalism. Did I make mistakes? Sure, I did. Each one troubled me. I felt I failed you, the reader, and those on whom I was reporting.
Over the years, some people who I reported on claimed I made mistakes that weren’t. Sometimes, other records proved my case. Sometimes, as people will do, they misspoke but didn’t realize it or didn’t make it clear they had and let a mistake reported go uncorrected. That’s a mistake on their part, too, because flawed information is allowed to stand, sometimes later to be repeated.
New information can improve on the best information available at a moment.
Critics of how Dr. Anthony Fauci handled his role during the pandemic often point to changing stances on masking, on immunization, and so forth as “proof” he misled the public. They ignore that information was changing and as better information became available, Fauci adjusted.
That’s what science, medicine and each of us should do: grow and adapt as new information arises.
That student jeweler friend who made our rings, likely got better over time. Future rings might have been crafted better so as not to have a weak spot that gave out over time. There’s nothing she could have done about my fingers getting fatter over time.
What we put in our lives, our beliefs, our citizenship, our community and nation can make each stronger and better. Or it can weaken, distort and eventually damage what we care about.
We can reject flawed input and adapt to better information as we grow. Or we don’t grow. We die on the vine, poisoned by the toxicity around us.
Brenda and my marriage proved stronger than my ring. Better the symbol failing, than the reality.
That’s as true for us as it is the U.S.