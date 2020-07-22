In his documentary about our national parks, Ken Burns tells of the influence of the majesty of Yosemite on John Muir and Theodore Roosevelt.
Muir, who wrote of the sermons of the mountains, hosted Roosevelt for an unplanned night of camping and conversation on top of a mountain. Muir explained his dream of protecting the wildness of the Yosemite area with a campfire and night sky as their only other companions. The experience won Roosevelt, a progressive Republican whom Muir described as the manliest man he’d ever encountered, to Muir’s goal of preserving Yosemite and later other wilderness areas from development.
Roosevelt’s orders under a new antiquities act were not always well received, especially by locals who wished to profit in from developing the areas, Burns notes.
That was especially true, with Arizonians who opposed making Grand Canyon a national park. Today, who would complain that Grand Canyon was set aside?
Even National Parks status has not proven sacrosanct. Muir’s beloved Hetch Hetchy Valley within Yosemite Park was dammed and flooded to provide for water for San Francisco after Roosevelt left office.
Today, such battles continue. The adage is those who wish to preserve wild and natural areas will always have to be on guard to protect them. Those who wish to develop or extract resources, on the other hand, need only win once to destroy that which others sought to preserve.
Developers have the upper hand currently as a developer who has demonstrated little appreciation for the nation’s natural wonders is in the White House. Donald Trump is a new kind of Republican, neither a progressive like Teddy Roosevelt, nor a traditional conservative. He’s an unpredictable populist with a fervent base, who seems in resource matters guided by one principle: profit. He seeks to undo environmental law in the name of business — a classic profiteer who doesn’t see beyond the profit margin.
Can you imagine Trump sneaking off with an environmentalist to camp alone for a night of private conversations about why and what land needs protection?
I wish I could. I wish he would.
Golf courses, such as he has developed, may be fine places, but any sermons they offer have little to do with wilderness values.
This past week, people by the scores have parked along M-116 and other dark sky areas to view Comet Neowise.
I find hope in that.
Each in his or her own way is taking a personal chance. Roosevelt skipped out on a formal function being held in his honor in town below the mountain to camp with Muir and experience something bigger than all of us.
Like Roosevelt, these M-116 comet gazers, for a while traded manmade comforts to look at the night sky — an eye of God — and into a creation grander than our cathedrals.
Scanning the night sky to find a blazing icy rock of a celestial traveler that won’t return for 6,800 years can make one realize how small earth is and how brief our time on it is in the scheme of things. Our sun is just one of those innumerable stars visible on moonless nights.
We are but mites in this giant universe. Our industriousness is antlike – we can change our bit of the world, our environment and we do, sometimes without care. While the universe is vast, we are responsible for damages we do here in the name of profits.
Profit is essential to business and industry.
That’s why government – our means to manage our collective selves — operates parks, protects certain natural areas and enacts environmental laws. We do this not just for ourselves, but also so those who come after us can experience nature’s richness that remains in our nation, our world. Its value is not meaningfully measured in dollars.
When I look at the stars and Comet Neowise, I glimpse all of humankind past, present and to come. I look into myself, too. I contemplate grand and spiritual mysteries of the world.
Like Donald Trump, Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir, all of us are imperfect humans.
But Roosevelt and Muir saw something greater than profit sheets by engaging in and appreciating the natural world around them. By staring at stars, sharing a campfire and in conversations deep into the night they contemplated ideas in a way far more meaningful than a Twitter feed.
Check out Comet NEOWISE while you can. Study the night sky. Let yourself be awed by its vastness. We are part of something greater than we can fathom. We shouldn’t squander what is in our charge.
I hope this makes sense. I’m a bit starry-eyed as I write, but that’s a good thing, isn’t it?