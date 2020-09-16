Thank you for reading this newspaper.
Not enough of your neighbors do.
Too many are willing to consign newspapers to the historic museum next to Princess phones or VHS recorders.
What is at risk of being lost is a piece of community infrastructure that literally and figuratively keeps us together on the same page.
When more of us read an independent, shared publication about our community written by people who are part of the community they cover, there might be more discussion and agreement about what matters. It’s not that community news reporters or editorial writers always get it or got right or are more insightful than others.
Rather a good newspaper helps members of the community learn about issues, people, happenings and aspects of the community they share.
If the newspaper gets something wrong or publishes an opinion that doesn’t sit well with you, you can talk with the reporter, writer or editor and expect to be heard.
There is a trust between a good newspaper and the community it covers. Newspaper staffs don’t take that trust lightly. Communities benefit because of it.
Newspapers, whether larger metros or smaller community ones, are a digest of events, an unnumbered top 10 list of what a reader might need to know in the community on a given day. That might include international, national or state news. In a paper this size, it definitely includes births, obituaries, so-called “refrigerator news” of awards, honors and milestones.
Newspapers always were and remain social media only we don’t know it as such. We call it social news or local news. It is news important to the community provided by readers or gathered by reporters. Here, Dave, Jeff, Riley and Hannah cover local government, school boards, prep sports, local politicians, the weather and showing off the community through photographs and features.
Newspapers help us be aware of and understand people and aspects of our community we might not personally encounter otherwise.
Web-based social media is part of the ocean of information and interaction available through computers, phones and tablets. On-line communities often are not geographic ones. They represent interests. That is one of their great promises: you can follow what interests you rather than what editors in your town decide is important on a given day.
Understandably, people follow their interests. Unfortunately, too many don’t take the care needed to determine if the sources of news they draw from are real, much less credible and accurate. They ignore information they don’t like. All the while, internet companies gather, study, use and sell the information gleaned from where one goes on the Internet to feed you more of the same.
One side effect: Community cohesiveness that a good newspaper adds to is lost. Instead of reading what your neighbor or co-worker might read because many once subscribed to the same paper even if it made them mad, people gather in virtual sub-communities that might be around the corner, or on the other side of the world.
You and your next-door neighbor no longer share that common source of news within your physical community, diminishing community discussion and cohesiveness.
When it comes to politics and government, that means less accountability. If you only read what matches your thinking, you might believe there is no other valid way of thinking. That happens today in how political news is consumed.
This newspaper, bound to the community for more than a century, long has hosted community forums each election year. The goal is to let people learn about and meet candidates and hear for themselves what candidates say and how they present themselves in public. It encourages community dialogue. Discussions are taking place about how that might happen this fall. Keep reading.
This Opinion Page hosts a myriad of views. This is neither a “liberal” nor a “conservative” paper. It is a community paper. The differing opinions reflect different aspects of this community.
My point is, this paper helps this community focus on, understand and address issues of local importance. Too many no longer read or advertise in it thinking it is “old school.”
But old school is often good school.
This and other newspapers provide a solid base of local information, a foundation of shared communication within communities we call home. Being primarily a reader of the Ludington Daily News now, I enjoy pulling it from the mailbox and reading it daily. It helps us keep up with what is happening here as we read the information of importance to this unique community on this unique day, Sept. 16, 2020.
Thanks for reading, subscribing, advertising and connecting with our community through this newspaper.
We’re in it together.