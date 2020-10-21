President Donald Trump claims Joe Biden and the Democrats will destroy our heritage and history if Biden is elected.
Like much else from Trump, it is a scare tactic even as he continues to wrongly downplay the most immediate threat to the well-being of the nation, the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s disheartening to watch Trump’s latest attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci as the infectious disease physician tries to focus citizens on what to do to help control the pandemic while Trump pushes a fairy tale that COVID-19 will just go away.
Trust Fauci, not Trump, on controlling the disease.
As for curating our national heritage, trust the historians, not politicians or public sentiment — good or bad.
Mobs should not tear down monuments. That is not the way to determine history. Neither is ignoring the cause of the loathing of people turned into a mob.
Today, some long-held national myths are being scrutinized against known history.
It should surprise no one, national heroes can be flawed human beings.
Some owned slaves or in other ways didn’t live up to the myths surrounding them.
Does that mean we should throw their story on the trash heap of fiction?
No, it doesn’t. But we can be honest about their history — our history.
Thomas Jefferson had slaves, sired children with slaves, and yet wrote that most American phrase “all men are created equal.”
Jefferson knew slavery was contrary to the laws of nature and saw it as the greatest threat to the nation as he sought to end what he practiced and profited from. We don’t have to ignore his failings while celebrating what led him to be memorialized as part of our nation’s history and myth. The Jefferson Monticello — the historic organization that maintains his famous Virginia home — now extensively explores that dichotomy. We’re better for it.
Who knows if George Washington never told a lie? The cherry tree myth we grew up learning, according to the group maintaining his historic home at Mount Vernon, was invented after his death both for profit to the author and to promote the Federalist ideal that Washington’s public greatness was due to his private virtues. The biography contained other myths. The cherry tree story wasn’t included until the successful book’s fifth edition. Surely, we can handle the truth.
Confederate monuments are troublesome. Robert E. Lee proved a masterful general — though one leading an army trying to secede from the United States of America. Existing monuments might need to be revisited to put Lee in proper context. He was not an American hero. But he is part of our history.
A Civil War monument mob-toppled in Colorado this year, has a new home in the Colorado History Center. Here’s what the center said about its decision: “…Colorado was born in the midst of the Civil War and troops from the Colorado Territory fought for the Union Army. The Union Troops also used military force to clear Indigenous peoples from their homes and secure land for white settlement. On Nov. 29, 1864, U.S. cavalry regiments attacked a peaceful camp of Cheyenne and Arapaho people on Colorado’s eastern plains. It was the bloodiest day in Colorado history.
“The bronze figure, named ‘On Guard,’ was installed in 1909 on the west side of the State Capitol to honor Coloradans who’d served in the Union Army. Monuments represent the public values and particular agendas of their time even as they honor events of the past. In 2002 the State Legislature, in consultation with Cheyenne and Arapaho descendants of Sand Creek, added a plaque to the monument condemning the 1909 plaque’s mischaracterization of Sand Creek as a ‘battle’ rather than an atrocity.
“We want to make space for contemplation and consideration. The display is the beginning of a journey we hope to take with all Coloradans over the next 12 months. We invite museum visitors to share their opinions and responses to be documented and preserved by our staff.”
That, to me, seems a good approach. It’s not destroying our heritage or history, but it is accurately reflecting what happened.
Nor are such changes “politically correct, multicultural drivel,” an assertion Newt Gingrich made about attempts to more accurately teach our history in his 2005 book, “Winning the Future.” The book seems the playbook for the GOP today.
Accurate history might dull the luster of some of our collective myths which often are used for political purposes. Yet, we can know the truth and use it to inform how we address our future. We are, and have been, a great nation for reasons not due to a political campaign slogan.
The Pere Marquette Memorial Association has done a wonderful job restoring the memorial cross on the Buttersville Peninsula. It would even be better if the site more fully interpreted the contributions of Native Americans to Marquette’s successes. The explorer priest benefited from the native people’s knowledge of the land and water routes shared with him.
Better interpretation wouldn’t diminish Pere Marquette. It would provide proper context and an important lesson needed today: though our backgrounds are different, we can work together.
Surely, we are mature enough to accept more accurate history — warts and all.