How old is too old to be President of the United States?
The U.S. Constitution is silent on the answer.
If President Joe Biden seeks another four-year-term and wins, he would begin at age 82. We might hear a lot about the age question in the months ahead.
My hope is Biden chooses to step aside. Likewise, I hope the Republicans are smart enough not to back former President Donald Trump for a lot of reasons including age.
It is time for younger leaders to emerge to help lead government at all levels.
Older leaders might have more wisdom, though there’s no guarantee of that.
Biden pushed the economic stimulus packages during the COVID-19 crisis. The first one was warranted and did good.
The second one proved there can be too much of a good thing and fueled inflation that likely was inevitable coming out of long months of a pandemic-stalled economy.
Trump, well, he proves an old guy can be a liar, a cheat, a narcissist egotist, but still persuade too many that he’s something else. Perhaps his best decision was to fast-forward development of the COVID=19 vaccines.
Then, crazily, he helped spread distrust of the medical community, in essence, undermining the potential good his fast-track vaccines could have provided.
His actions in trying to overturn the 2020 election — steal it, he would say if he was honest — should have disqualified him to begin with.
Our nation deserves fresh leadership.
Sadly, so many of those who often pushed as potential contenders, haven’t demonstrated the kind of leadership the nation needs: someone who can pull us back from the stark cliffs artificially created by those trying to divide to win power.
We need fresh voices, with fresh outlooks and understanding that building bridges to unite us is better than blowing them up to divide us. We need a woman or a man willing to work for the greater good, not seeking political expedience.
Biden seems intent on running. He’s done some good, not the least of which is being “boring.” POTUS is not and should not be Entertainer in Chief. Running the county is not a reality show. Ratings are not what matters.
Results are.
The fairly unified, so far, NATO response to the criminal, brutal invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia has been relatively well managed by Biden. His visit Monday to Kiev, Ukraine, followed by a visit in Poland showed he can surprise us.
His lack of focus on southern U.S. border issues shows he can disappoint us.
The issues facing our nation, as usual, are large, complicated and solutions to them will never satisfy all.
Did you notice how others have been aged during their time as President? Whether it was Abraham Lincoln or Barack Obama, the job takes a toll.
Las Vegas odds likely would be against an 82-year-old successfully completing a four-year term as POTUS.
Ultimately, voters will decide. Their decision may depend on who steps forward.
Age should not be a barrier to many pursuits.
Still, it seems it’s time for a youth movement in government leadership.
Anybody out there up to it?
JIMMY CARTER
Jimmy Carter was booted from the Office of President of the United States after one term, dragged down in part by the Iranian hostage crisis which he seemed powerless to end.
No matter what you think of his presidency, Carter has proven an exemplary former president. His service to Habitat for Humanity is nothing short of incredible.
Instead of hustling non-fungible tokens of imagined grandeur to enrich himself as our most recent former president did, Carter took a road of service to others. He taught Sunday school. He traveled around the world seeking to ensure elections are fairly conducted and counted. He wrote on issues of importance and led by example.
Likewise, no matter what one thought of the presidency of George W. Bush, he’s kept a low profile after leaving office. He’s pursued portrait painting and showed that presidents can be above politics by meeting with and treating former rivals Carter and Obama with friendly dignity.
If ours is a nation of laws and ideas, one should be able to debate and disagree and still remain civil towards those who think differently. Most of our former presidents exemplify that.
If Biden were to choose not to see another term, there is much he still could do while letting younger leaders take the helm. Jimmy Carter, now in hospice care, provides fine road map for post-presidency relevance with meaningful engagement and accomplishment.
At least, that’s the way I see it.