It’s beginning to get look a bit like Christmas.
Yet, for me so far, it doesn’t feel that way.
We have decorated.
We have shopped.
We have cut our tree and put it up.
The Christmas CDs are out ready to play — yes, I still use a CD player and a turntable. The cassette player not so much. And, yes, I do stream music, too. I’m not hopelessly stuck in geologic techno mud.
We’ve attended a Christmas gala. We saw a granddaughter’s Christmas orchestra concert. We took another granddaughter to see Santa — more about that later.
Christmas cards are arriving.
Yet, I’m fighting off the seasonal Grinch mood while trying to enjoy “the most wonderful time of the year.”
Dare I say it? I need snow.
Many want just a dusting on Christmas Eve to wake up to a that white Christmas of nostalgic song.
Me? I want a good solid blanket of snow that sticks around through January and February deep enough to ski or snowshoe on and with frequent refresher snowfalls to keep the snow gleaming white and glistening brightly when the sun — there is a sun still, right? ‚ reappears.
Decades ago, I did a Christmas in Florida. I’ve not repeated that mistake. I know. Many think a Florida Christmas would be wonderful. I am happy in the snow and cold of Michigan for Christmas.
Some of my wife’s family might be fans of Florida or Arizona Christmas. Years ago, we convinced all of them to enjoy Christmas in Ludington. The weekend we gathered, the snow started falling over night and didn’t stop. They worriedly watched it pile up on a table on the deck throughout the day. I stuck a yardstick in it so we could watch accumulating snow pass the foot mark and enter the teens territory. By morning, before the storm ended, a couple of them headed out despite advice to wait until the afternoon when crews had time to clear the roads. They had terrible rides back downstate. The brother-in-law who waited until Sunday afternoon, left in sunshine and had an unremarkable ride home.
The in-laws have never agreed to our hosting the Waldron family Christmas again.
Snow is not a guarantee in Ludington at Christmas. I sure appreciate snow, though. A rainy 33-degree day is difficult to enjoy in any way outdoors. Such days are just raw, wet and energy-sapping.
I don’t know how much I’ll cross country ski this winter, even if we get snow, but I sure like the opportunity to chug along when I can.
Snow doesn’t get me down. Gray, colorless, dark days wear on me.
That’s in part why the Christmas spirit is evading me currently. It’s more “California Dreaming” — “all the leaves are brown, and the sky is gray” weather than “White Christmas” right now.
Snow likely will fall — maybe this weekend, the weather forecasters say. Christmas will arrive on the 25th snow or no snow. Its cheer will arrive with the grandchildren and the family gathering.
I know life is good even, though I grump a bit about things not being the way they’re supposed to be.
For instance, the Santa encounter with the granddaughter at a mall in Grand Rapids had me grumbling. The second-grade grandson wasn’t interested in talking to Santa — “he’s a fake,” Grayson declared. Instead, he wanted to play games in an arcade next to the Santa area. Brenda took Emerson and I took Grayson, after pointing out to Brenda the sign on the Santa area said “No photographs, please.” For just $29.95 they would send to your phone three photos their photographer takes. For $10 more, they’d make a print.
For a cheery Christmas deal of $40 you could leave with a printed picture of your youngster talking to Santa — but you couldn’t use your own phone to take one at no cost. For only a few bucks more, you could pay for a reservation and skip the line. How thoughtful.
Such crass commercialism took a bit of the Christmas spirit out of the, um, special moment, and silently had me agreeing with Grayson the mall Santa experience was fake.
Oh, well. Ho-ho-ho. Snow will fall — before or after Christmas. I will get into the Christmas zone, sooner or later.
It as a most wonderful time of the year — although a summer afternoon on a Great Lakes beach can give it a run for the money.
Note: Last call for emailing Christmas traditions to me. I need to hear from a few more of you this week to include them in next week’s column. Until then.