An unexpected weekend with grandkids rekindled hope and joy.
Young children often are not troubled by the woes of the world. With innocent inquisitiveness they see the world as a place of possibilities for fun, food, adventure and friends.
They’re learning social graces but haven’t been corrupted by those parts of society that caused Martin Luther King Jr. to fight for freedom and equality for all, regardless of race, goading our nation to live up to foundational ideals of equality, freedom and justice for all.
Sure, little children can be selfish at times. They can be unreasonable in demanding what they want, when they want it and not thinking about others. That’s where parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches and others step in to guide them through those primal urges.
Young children are eager to explore. They accept friends as they are.
They’re closer to the mountaintop dream of Martin Luther King than most adults.
Not that they can’t pick on one another, notice differences or be mean. They’re people, too — imperfect and in need of guidance.
Sometimes they ask impolite questions in public places about differences they notice, trying to understand why someone is different. Answers given by parents and adults can help them accept others — or might lead them down an ugly road of bigotry and hate that sadly has stained our nation too often.
Kids are sponges. They pick up lessons from what they see and hear around them — even if adults don’t think the little ones are watching, listening or in other ways paying attention.
They learn quickly — lessons good or potentially bad.
It wise to be careful in word and action when young children are around, lest you teach them the wrong lesson.
This weekend as we hiked at Ludington State Park, played games at the house, read stories, dined together, attended church in part so they could watch Grandma Brenda playing in the bell choir, we learned from and rewarded each other.
There’s little to nothing better than having a sweet kindergarten-age granddaughter asking you to read a book with her while she snuggles on your lap by a warm fire at home in January. More than your body is warmed.
Likewise, when a grandson, a competitive spirit even as a second-grade student, challenges you to chess or rod hockey or some invented basement contest involving a soccer ball, you both win no matter how he decides scoring or winning is to be determined.
The social media photo posts of contemporaries with grandchildren and conversations with other grandparents, proves this feeling is shared by many. Grandchildren bring us joy, brighten our days and help us maintain a positive outlook even if they’re young torsos show us a flexibility we only dream of at this time in life.
Conversations with our eldest granddaughter refresh and reward, too. She’s maturing, learning about being herself in a world with many options. Now an O.J. DeJonge Junior High student, she faces different worldly pressures and opportunities than her younger cousins. Our conversation over ice cream at House of Flavors Monday reflected that.
On a Martin Luther King Day, in a nation still striving to meet ideals it is founded upon, children provide hope. Their decisions may not always be proper– as if ours or earlier generations’ decisions always were. Still, they have an opportunity to build a better world.
The story of our nation, and of the American people, trends towards aspiring to our ideals, despite chasms of failure.
We can do better. I trust our children and grandchildren will help us do better.
Familial bonds of love are parts of people of all races, creeds and nations.
We are more alike than different, no matter what our race or nationality.
It takes a hard heart not to be warmed by the hug of a grandchild, or not to have a grandchild’s smile brightens one’s day.
There’s wisdom in the Native American practice of contemplating what affects the actions and decisions we make today may have for generations to come.
Martin Luther King’s dream is not yet fully realized. His dream, his legacy of working to erase racism and the injustices, hate and harm it results in continues calling to us to do better.
When we remember our children and grandchildren and the lessons of love they teach us, the joy they bring us, we might remember the promise they represent that the world can be a better place. Not just for any one of us, but for all.
Or so it seems on this to me on MLK Day, 2023.