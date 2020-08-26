After a few days of hosting two granddaughters at our home, we were getting ready to take them to their home in Flushing Sunday. I told 2-1/2-year-old Meara that I had fun and was glad she and sister Bridget could stay with us for a few days.
Her response startled me as much as it warmed my heart: “Let’s do it again!”
I’m not sure what I was expecting her to say — maybe nothing — but nothing so emphatic and so like what adults might say after a dinner with friends they hadn’t seen in too long of a time.
It was perfect for the moment. It wouldn’t have surprised me after a trip down a slide, or after playing a silly kid’s game, but it surprised me in the context of bidding farewell.
By the end of their visit my wife was observing I was a big softie when it came to dealing with the grandkids.
Guilty, I pleaded.
I am more than happy to make sure our time together is enjoyable, fun, involves new experiences and bends some—many? — of the daily rules they live by.
Why?
Selfishly, I want them to enjoy time with us as much as we do with them, strengthen our bonds, and experience new places and activities.
I doubt grandkids, especially very young ones, have a clue how much joy they bring to grandparents.
“Let’s do it again” was music to my ears.
This same Meara clearly missed her mom and dad. Brenda and I knew it was time for them to reunite with their parents. Meara had not been away from mom and dad for that long before. Certain activities would remind her of that.
Her older sister had spent a week with us before so the five-day stay wasn’t new for her. Time on the beach, walking in the dunes, playing on the splash pad and watching the Badger arrive kept her more than occupied in a vacation sort of way. Spending time with her cousin Kayleigh and during lulls in action reading also busied Bridget.
Meara enjoyed those activities, too. Yet, occasionally something would set off a longing to be with or talk to mom or dad. You have to respect and appreciate that — and pick up the cell phone so she could hear their voices.
Nevertheless, bed times were arbitrary and dependent upon when the fun was done.
Ice cream was served more than it would have been at home.
Brenda customized food orders more for the girls than her parents do.
I wouldn’t say we spoiled them, but we treated them very well.
We enjoyed it as much as they did. Perhaps it was an example of that bit of Beatles philosophy from Abbey Road’s “The End:” “And, in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
Meara can be quite the chatterbox. She’s tiny and her voice is sometimes so quiet as to be difficult to hear, but she loves to converse. Even when I didn’t fully understand words or phrases jammed together in childish excitement, I would reply with something hoping more clues would be forthcoming.
“Let’s do it again,” however came out clearly and enthusiastically. There was no doubting she meant it.
It brightened my day.
Her hugs offered more healing power than in all the proclamations of politicians at their respective conventions. There’s an honesty and openness in such a young child that is quite the polar opposite of the facades put on by those seeking to lead us.
We’re all tired of the pandemic. We’re pretty much all tired or worse over what passes for politics now.
We’re tired of injustices and inequities and of abuse being heaped on people either because of the color of their skin or the fact they wear a uniform and serve us.
We’re tired of name-calling and disrespect, whether by a two-year-old or someone supposedly an adult.
A few days of recreation with grandkids proved refreshing.
Hearing a heartfelt “let’s do it again” made it all the brighter.
There’s no way this little granddaughter understood how deeply that touched this sometimes-grumpy grandfather.
With all the craziness and hate that has taken root in 2020, a phrase as little as the granddaughter that said it, made the world a better place for a moment.
“Let’s do it again!”
By all means, yes.