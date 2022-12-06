‘Tis the season of traditions — from Advent wreaths to ugly sweaters, from holiday parties to Christmas card signing and carol singing.
With daylight hours lessening, and hours of darkness lengthening, the inner brightness, cheer and festive nature of the season boosts spirits.
Whether you celebrate Christmas, the solstice, Hanukkah or another holiday, cheer, good will, anticipation, family, friends and a sense or belief in brighter, better days to come can tide us through winter at hand.
I’m no expert in theology, religions or ancient ways.
I’m a baby boomer raised in the Christian American tradition of Christmas. I write from that heritage. Acknowledging others have different traditions, beliefs and heritages is a blessing, not an attack on Christmas.
I was gifted a cold this weekend. Sunday night, as I hunkered down by the wood stove doing crossword puzzles and watching Tim Allen in a “The Santa Clause” binge I never would have guessed I would do, I thought about holiday traditions.
A Wall Street Journal column planted the seed for that rumination as the wrier shared a few of her holiday traditions and those of friends.
We’re all different. Still, we share a national identity. Perhaps we share a community we call home. Maybe we share a religious faith, even if the denomination differs.
If you’re of my generation, perhaps certain movies speak to us because they strike close to home. “A Christmas Story” comes to mind. It captures the feel of Christmas in the United States when I was a dorky child of the suburbs with tree lots, and neighborhoods then full of kids, lighting displays, turkey dinners and store Santas who weren’t always cheerful.
A family tradition from my childhood was the opening of one gift on Christmas Eve. It was the moment that said Christmas truly is near. It was ripe with anticipation, but quieter than the frenzy of gift opening before church Christmas morning.
I thought of Brenda and my traditions through the years. One began during our college days in Ypsilanti. Once the tree was lighted, the gifts wrapped and all was quiet, I’d use a time delay function on my camera to photograph us next to our apartment’s lighted tree using only the light from the tree.
That soft, warm light imparted a glint in our eyes matching the glint on ornaments and maybe in the glass of white wine we’d be toasting with.
As kids came along, the Christmas picture changed.
Kids and Christmas are as intertwined as night and day. Seeing Christmas through the eyes of children lights up one’s world.
Traditions we have followed in Ludington include a drive around town to enjoy Christmas lights on our way home from Christmas Eve church services. Ludington is often quiet late on Christmas Eve. If there’s a bit of snow, such a drive is all the better. Twinkling lights gleam during the deep dark just after the winter solstice.
Not every Christmas Eve ride proved a Hallmark moment. One fit a National Lampoon Christmas. That night, a daughter learning to drive was at the wheel and she committed a potentially dangerous driving infraction. Dear old dad became a grinch for a moment forgetting the grace of the season as I corrected her mistake, a bit sternly I’ve been told. A certain chill in the car was difficult to overcome for the rest of the ride.
I find Christmas Eve candlelight services among the most touching of the year. The communal singing of “Silent Night” while raising lighted candles speaks to me and apparently others, too.
I’m reading Stephen Ambrose “Citizen Soldiers,” a history written from the front-line perspective of American soldiers during horrific battles in terrible conditions in Europe during World War II. Ambrose writes of soldiers recalling a Christmas eve as midnight arrived when fighting stopped at some — not all — points on the front line and both warring Germans and the Americans paused to sing “Silent Night” from respective sides of the line. It’s difficult to imagine, but apparently true. Ten minutes later, they resumed shooting at one another.
My wife, to the delight of our children and grandchildren, took up the tradition of hiding a glass ornament green pickle in our often Charlie Brown Christmas tree. The child who found it gets a bonus gift.
We’ve listened to “The Nutcracker” symphony for years when decorating. Why? Tradition.
Sunday, during a burst of energy, I strung the lights and ran power cords to the white pine tree we light on top of a little bluff overlooking Lincoln Road. It’s nothing special, other than a spot of light in the dark woods for those passing by to enjoy in some way. Why? Tradition? And I always liked the lone Christmas tree lighted on Jebavy Drive north of Lincoln River.
Email me your favorite Christmas, solstice, Hanukkah or other tradition of the season to share with readers in a column before Christmas arrives.
Maybe we can spread cheer in sharing in that way.