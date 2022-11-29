Like a million others, my wife and I hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday visiting family in East Grand Rapids, Rochester Hills and Flushing.
We probably logged around 400 miles on Michigan freeways and two-lane highways, before returning to Ludington.
We definitely weren’t alone. Still, we didn’t experience a single traffic accident, a single traffic jam, or even once see a trooper pulling over a motorist.
We had safe, uneventful drives between gatherings.
Motorists, generally, were well-behaved.
That’s a lot of pluses for a Thanksgiving weekend drive.
Really, I should keep quiet and not complain. Driving was easy this weekend.
But … but … but …
I can’t let a couple things go.
I have to vent a bit.
Fellow motorists, do you understand the purpose of the extra lane added along stretches of two-lane highway, such as U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road?
Right!
Passing lanes were added so faster drivers can more safely pass slow-moving motorists who move to the right lane to allow those behind them get by. It’s a marvelous concept. I wish there were more passing lanes on our two-lane state highways.
And I wish more motorists understood sections of road with passing lanes are not mini-freeways. Time and again, when coming upon a passing lane while stuck behind someone taking a leisurely drive, that traffic-blocking driver hits the gas and speeds up instead of maintaining the speed he or she has been and will again drive when the road returns to two lanes with limited or no passing opportunities.
When slower drivers speed up at the passing lane, traffic they’ve been blocking has to really accelerate to get around them before the lanes merge. As often as not, it seems the vehicle doing 50-52 mph when passing is impossible speeds up to 60-65 mph through the passing lane area only to slow down again as soon as the passing lane ends.
Of course.
I’m no speedster on the roads. My foot used to be heavier. A series of speeding tickets years ago lightened it. Speeding is not worth the hassle or the cost if ticketed, especially if more than once. Mostly, I set my cruise control a few miles over the posted speed limit but within the unspoken grace range road patrols tolerate. If slow drivers maintained their speed upon entering a section with a passing lane, theoretically, faster vehicles would pass them and traffic would sort out according to speed.
Sadly, that’s not what happens.
In practice, the two-lane slow pokes, upon reaching a section with a passing lane, often accelerate to above the posted speed limit. If you’re stuck a few vehicles back, you have hit speeds that could win you a speeding ticket if a road officer clocks you as try to pass the temporarily fast-driving slow poke who will slow again once the lanes merge.
I surmise they’re not speeding up with bad intent. I think they feel more comfortable driving faster when there are more lanes. Unfortunately, in doing so, they defeat the purpose of the passing lane. Another practice that cheeses me off is the tendency of some freeway drivers to jackrabbit ahead of you, only to slow down when they cut back in front of you. That forces you to slow down, brake or move into the passing lane. Inevitably as you get next to the slowed vehicle that just passed you, the driver hits the gas again.
If more drivers properly used cruise control, driving for everybody would be easier and less herky-jerky.
I know. Don’t let the small stuff bother me. Be glad we had no trouble on the roads this weekend.
Still, am I asking too much?
A guy can dream, can’t he?