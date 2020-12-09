As I hummed a Christmas song Sunday, I thought about Paul S. Peterson. Fellow Ludington Daily News retiree Lloyd Wallace informed me of Paul’s death Saturday.
In conversations with other former co-workers over the weekend, we shared stories and memories of the long-time managing editor, his journalistic qualities, his service to and love of Ludington and a person we knew as a member of our other family — the newspaper and newsroom one.
One of the many lasting memories I have of Paul that isn’t part of his journalistic or community legacy, is his penchant to sing verses of Christmas songs way before the Christmas season.
Paul could be a hard-nosed, but he displayed other facets, too.
Such as singing a verse of a Christmas songs seemingly as soon as summer waned.
It’s a little thing about a man who did so much for the paper, for Ludington, for the Mason County District Library and in recording the history of the community.
In David Bossick’s story Monday about Paul’s passing, Patti Klevorn related how Paul would tap a line gauge — a metal ruler marked in picas used to measure space on newspaper pages — when deadline neared and he wanted a story turned in. I smiled at that memory, too.
A little thing, but one a reporter writing on deadline couldn’t miss.
When I first joined the newsroom staff that included Lloyd, Todd Reed, Marion Riedl, Cheryl Higginson and Michelle Crandall, I noticed how Paul would many a day walk to an elderly aunt’s house to share lunch with her. He left like clockwork at noon. Little things that showed other sides of an editor I was getting to know.
Paul could be gruff at times. The managing editor’s job can do that to a person. I remember being surprised at how happy Paul was when he retired from the role and resumed writing again free of the other responsibilities.
He started an Around the Town column of short brights about people in the community. He took it seriously, but had fun doing it. It was good seeing him smiling.
Paul resumed working on his history of Ludington eventually published by the Mason County Historical Society. It was another labor of love for a journalist who relished projects he led over the years.
Another memory involves the transition from Compugraphic machines we wrote on when I arrived to using Apple computers and building pages on QuarkXpress.
Those who took part in that transition, won’t forget it, try as they might. We went cold turkey. Following brief training from a company that sold us the computers and software programs, the old machines were removed after deadline one morning and we had to produce a newspaper on the new equipment by the next morning.
We felt Quarked in a not so good way. Paul’s son Mark told me, Paul worried the change could mean he’d be out of a job, but that was not to be the case. Paul might never have embraced the technology fondly, but he pushed through it proving he too could learn new tricks.
In my early days at the LDN, Paul would sometimes announce an impromptu after-work social gathering at the Elks. Later, he lunched with some of us. That evolved into weekly lunches after he retired. Sometimes, several co-workers would gather with us. Lloyd, Paul and I continued the lunches even after all of us retired. We’d dine at Café 106, Sportsman’s or the Grand or other downtown eateries until COVID-19 put the lunches on hold. We’d talk newspaper some. I’d hear tales of the old days in the newsroom. Current news and sports, politics, community happenings and whatever we were doing were fair game. Standard stuff, but something we looked forward to.
Todd and I had a lengthy conversation about Paul Saturday and what a positive force he was in the community and through his years as a journalist.
Vans Stevenson, a staffer before I came to the Daily News and an organizer of annual Daily News alum gatherings, texted me to say how much Paul meant to him. “He was a great man and community journalist who always encouraged us to pursue the story and never waiver from seeking the truth,” Vans wrote. “He was a mentor and an inspiration early in my career.”
High praise.
Vans and I agreed to toast Paul – Vans in Washington, D.C. where he lives and me here – with a Manhattan Sunday night.
Paul liked Manhattans. He introduced me to the bourbon-based drink at Gibbs. It’s a little thing, like the cherry that floats in the bourbon complemented with sweet vermouth.
But the little things, when mixed with important ingredients, add character to a cocktail, and sweetness and a dash of color to a life packed with powerful influences.
Rest well, Paul.
Your community and your friends are blessed to having had you in our lives.