Monday afternoon I walked the Logging Trail at Ludington State Park.
It was like spending time with an old friend.
I have walked or skied this trail scores of times.
It’s not my favorite trail at the park. The Ridge Trail holds that honor, with the Island Trail right there, too.
The Logging Trail doesn’t have the scenic views of the Island Trail. It lacks the vertical ups and downs of the Ridge Trail, the heart-pounding climb of the Skyline Trail or the capstone beauty of arriving at Big Sable Point the Coast Guard/Lighthouse Trail offers.
Like an old friend, the Logging Trail is easy going. It’s not demanding. It’s comfortable. It’s unpretentious. It’s a forgiving trail through the woods.
The late afternoon light weakened as I set out. I wanted to photograph the trail’s two warming shelters. A bit of fall color might complement the original Civilian Conservation Corps shelter and the more modern one a bit further down the trail where the old Eagle’s Nest trail used to intersect the Logging Trail.
In fading light, heavily wooded portions of the Logging Trail can be surprisingly dark. I’ve skied the trail often after a winter sunset while working full-time at the paper because often it was the only chance to do so. I’ve written columns about those after-dark skis. I would trust memory and a faint glow in the ski track when visibility was quite low. Like Luke Skywalker, I had to trust that the force was with me to guide my skis and me atop them along the set track.
The light held throughout my hike late Monday afternoon, though it was quite dim in pine and hemlock stands. The light won’t hold beyond 6 p.m. after Saturday. We turn back the clocks early Sunday morning as Daylight Savings Time gives way to “geez, it’s-so-dark-already time.”
Hiking in Monday, all I encountered was a porcupine crossing the trail a hundred yards ahead of me on a long stretch of straight trail, a few squirrels and fleeting small birds.
Vision is but one sense to enjoy on such a hike.
The aroma of fallen leaves was unmistakable and pleasant.
Fallen leaves were slippery and brittle under foot and to touch.
Trees groaned in the wind. Partially fallen trunks creaked as they rubbed against standing trees that broke their fall. Intertwined together, they will make their ancient music until ravages of time, weather and rot disintegrate the toppled one and gravity eventually brings the remains to the ground.
Earlier this year, I wrote about a book “One Square Inch,” in which the author takes a cross-country trip to find silence can take hold for at least 15 minutes without manmade noise being heard. I’ve listened carefully to quiet places this year. It’s true a motor, a mechanical thrumming, a passing plane often interrupts true silence. Offroad vehicles, chainsaws, leaf blowers or other contraptions can be heard even at a great distance.
Wind masked sounds Monday. I realized I hadn’t noticed man-made sounds since getting out of earshot of the Pines Campground. Just wind, trees, squirrels and birds were to be heard.
I made a few images of the shelters, though the dark was at near-gloomy stages and only a few maples and beeches clung to yellow-bronze leaves that hadn’t trickled down in the breeze like snow flurries.
On the return to the trailhead, the sun set unseen behind the clouds. Deer moved across the trail ahead of me — forests ghosts avoiding an intruder tromping through their backyard.
I saw no one while hiking the trail. In the lightly populated Pines Campground, a few campers enjoyed meals or fires outside in the relative warmth. No children were about; just adults, mostly of retirement age.
Perhaps when I next traverse the Logging Trail snow might blanket the ground.
Monday, I walked on an autumn cliche — a carpet of leaves in golds, yellows, browns and bronze with a few accents of red.
In the low light, colors were muted, at times glowing in forest openings, but mostly subdued – friendly not flashy just like the Logging Trail itself.
Thanks for a nice walk, old friend.
It was good spending time with you.