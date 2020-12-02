To the east a full moon rose over Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay in skies pinkening as the sun set in the west. With only ripples on the great lake’s surface, the white beam of the moon danced in the reflection of the sky.
To the west, lingering light highlighted clouds in bands — celestial Lake Superior agates. The Tahquamenon River, broad at its outlet constrained by the M-123 roadway and bridge was perfectly still. Its glassy surface mirrored the sky above and the forested river’s edge.
For that moment, this quarter of a mile of roadway built up above the water, protected by limestone rip-rap, could make the case for the prettiest place in Michigan.
Any way one looked, the scene was intoxicating.
The gales of November are part of the lore of the Great Lakes. Such tranquil beauty on the cusp of December is unusual.
It is to be savored and stored in the memory banks for when the clouds, wind, precipitation and cold return to test one’s mettle.
I photographed the scene, which changed with each moment.
The pink afterglow quickly seeped out of the eastern sky. Twilight lingered longer on the Tahquamenon River.
Famous for its waterfalls, the river mouth is a different glory. Often wind-whipped and rugged, Saturday evening at sunset it was as calm as I’d ever seen it. Wakes of muskrat, beaver or otter knifed white lines across the river far upstream.
Being so late in November, the Tahquamenon Falls State Park Rivermouth Campground, where we had just hiked, was almost deserted; the only campers had chosen sites away from the river, in areas more protected from the potential storms one might expect in late fall.
I started to leave the river mouth more than once. I would only drive a tiny way down the road, and a change in scene would force me back outside for a photo from a different vantage point. My wife, patiently enjoyed the show from the passenger’s seat.
Sensing the potential for good views on Tahqua Trail, a gravel road that winds along the north bank of the river, I turned onto it finding more scenes that launched me outside for more photography.
I wasn’t the only shutterbug at work. We could see car after car pull over on that narrow strip of M-123 between the lake and river and snap a photo or two. It was nearly impossible to resist the beauty unfolding.
As I worked along Tahqua Trail, another photographer pulled up and started stalking the river bank for a vantage point. I’ve photographed along the river many times before, only once with so much company (That time, a bird rarely seen in Michigan rested for a day on a river bend along the trail during the spring birding festival and word spread among the scores of participants.)
Sunday night, was more November-like than Saturday evening. A parade of Great Lakes freighters and tug-barges passed Whitefish Point under a heavy curtain of clouds promising precipitation. Winds gusted briskly, though not too fiercely. Waves were building.
Seven vessels cut close to the Point over the 90 minutes I walked and watched from point of the Point. I hoped for a momentary break in the clouds to glimpse the moonrise in the East over the bay, or the sunset in the west over the shoreline of the open lake.
Alas, the clouds thickened smothering out the light other than that from the passing vessels and the beacon of the Whitefish Point light tower.
I had the place to myself, though.
Each day brings with it the chance and promise for a new experience, an unexpected rush of beauty, an opportunity to see the world in a fresh way.
Some days don’t turn out so well, but they, too, pass.
Monday morning, I wrote while watching dawn over the hills of Canada on the horizon attempt to break through the substantial bank of clouds constraining the new day’s light.
Whether to concentrate on the light or the cloud was the choice for the morning.
I chose the light. December has arrived, a dark time — both in terms of the time of year and problems presented by the pandemic and the political sphere.
Clouds will remain for much of winter, but one can still seek the light.
Let it shine, let it shine.