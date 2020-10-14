Another presidential campaign year again finds politicians seeking to divide us to win election.
This time, however, it feels worse than ever.
President Donald Trump has not made a serious effort to unite Americans of different views to a common cause; he has chosen to play to his supporters and has repeatedly condemned as un-American or worse anyone who challenges his views.
It’s how he won election in 2016. It’s how he’s turned the Republican Party into his party. He hasn’t done it alone. People like Newt Gingrich have repeatedly described Democrats as “the radical left” at least since about 2000. They demonize their political opponents rather than debate differences of view on the merits of their opinion.
Democrats haven’t been blameless. Hillary Clinton’s description of Trump supporters as “deplorable” was deplorable and pushed people away. Joe Biden’s temper has tripped him up more than once.
Trump is a master of name-calling; he’s better at negative politicking than governing. Seemingly unburdened by a conscience, he spreads misinformation and malevolence toward perceived opponents with relish. Facts are disregarded or misrepresented. Civility is for losers.
Since he is president, too many follow his example and now carry on in the same way: demonizing opponents as un-American when in truth they just see a different way to pursue a more perfect union.
I was listening to a National Public Radio show about language. It’s targeted at word and language geeks. The hosts explain the origins of words or phrases people call in about. They do word games and have a weekly puzzle. It’s non-political.
Sunday, a caller asked about the origin and potential meanings for a phrase her mother used to say: an empty wagon makes the most noise. The meaning is pretty straightforward. If something is empty, it is often noisier than if it’s full. Other similar phrases were shared. My favorite was a jackass braying in an empty metal barn makes the most noise.
Forgive me, but I thought of our President’s rallies at airport hangars. His stream-of-conscience riffing is often inaccurate or grossly wrong, loud but not well-thought through. His fans like his “straight” talk and dislike media fact-checkers who demonstrate a lot of what is said is incorrect.
Trump’s fracturing of facts is sad and harmful to meaningful discourse about good government or in exploring differing views.
I’ve written before of an Alice Peacock song that suggests a way out of such dysfunction. She notes politicians, in time of peace, create an enemy. But “that the person over there has hopes and dreams same as you, same as me.”
I am friends with people of all political stripes. I intend to keep it that way. I enjoy a political debate based on ideas — not name calling. I don’t understand how some of my friends have let themselves be divided into a camp and not look clearly at the damage the president’s approach causes the nation. But, they’re still friends and I will engage them in discussions after the election, no matter who wins or loses.
I reject the politics of division.
I reject the name calling.
I reject the lies.
I reject the you-are-either-with-me-or-against-me approach.
I reject hate being pawned off as patriotism.
I reject the notion only one party has good ideas and the other is bad.
I reject that I have to be red or blue (politically).
I reject that one can’t question the statements and actions of this or any president.
I reject that one can’t question the statement and actions of this or any governor – or any official.
I reject that one can’t question the actions of police – or of citizens caught in police actions.
I implore all Americans, all Michigan residents, all my neighbors in Mason County to realize it is up to each of us to hold elected and appointed officials accountable for what they say, what they do, how they deal with all citizens no matter their political choice.
Once upon a time, statesmanship, personal integrity, an ability to work with people who think differently, and a willingness to compromise if it leads to a good solution to for the public, were seen as qualities those wishing to serve in public office should have.
Now, sadly, meanness passes as strength when it’s truly a weakness.
Personal loyalty has displaced loyalty to nation.
Name-calling is cherished more than diplomacy at home and abroad.
Partisanship is prized.
It’s up to us to change the direction.
How do we begin?
That same Alice Peacock song offers an answer: “I know, I’ll start with me.”