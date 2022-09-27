The weather worm has turned.
Summer 2022 is in the books.
Monday put a punctation mark on it. Fall wind. Fall waves. Fall sunset. Falling rain, leaves (though mostly green), temperatures and a falling stock market are hard to miss.
I drank my first apple cider of the season.
Passing a pumpkin patch, I almost stopped to get one for the porch. Maybe next week when October arrives. Ba humbug to the Christmas decorations being put on display already and for the leap in gas prices.
Being an election year, the mailbox is filling with crappy attack ads, as are the television commercial spots.
Football is in full swing. Baseball is approaching its playoffs. Hockey is prepping for the new season.
Coho are in the Big Sable River instead of sunning tubers.
I’m ready to split firewood for the winter that will come soon enough.
This past summer was busy for me, in part because of taking my photography on the road to arts and craft fairs in Ludington, Pentwater, Flushing, Paradise and Sault Ste. Marie. I’ve learned first-hand how much work the art and craft fair circuit is. Many artists, crafters and vendors do far more shows than I do. Some are out weekly.
Helping in the Ludington Rotary elephant ear wagon, also provides a first-hand look at selling goods at such shows.
It’s enjoyable to talk with people about your product — whether a Rotary elephant ear or a print of an image made memorable by lighting or capturing a moment.
The latter provides a variety of discussions. Certain images prove good for conversations. Wildlife photos, in particular, beget a lot of questions of where, when and how the images were captured.
Likewise, night sky images such as the northern lights or the Milky Way above Whitefish Point, elicit discussions about technical matters of photo technique, timing and location and often an explanation of how cameras can “see” the scenes differently than the human eye/brain combination does.
In my retirement from full-time journalism, I dove into landscape, night sky and wildlife photography.
Freed from so much time in an office, getting up early or staying up late proved exhilarating. I could nap if I needed. The grind of daily news deadlines didn’t dictate my day.
I enjoy chasing scenes that I want to photograph. Doing so takes effort and setting priorities. I skip many an evening adult beverage because I want to be clear-minded for chasing a sunset, a potential northern lights night or to be up early for sunrise. I hear you, saying “poor baby.”
As noted, it’s enjoyable so no pity needed.
I’m sure the bulk of artists and crafters mostly enjoy the process of making their wares they offer at fairs. It’s not worth it, unless you like it.
Often my wife helps me at fairs. Brenda gives me a break so I can grab food or to stretch my legs and visit other booths.
The Sault Ste. Marie Engineer’s Day show I did solo, from set up to tear down. The day began early with an hour-long drive to the Soo from our cottage at sun-up. Booth set-up was from 7 to 10 a.m. followed by seven hours exhibiting in a baking sun under a cloudless, breezeless sky on a near-90-degree day. Tear-down was torturous. I was whipped and likely nearly dehydrated. By 6:30 p.m. I was on the road again and seeking food and water to gulp down. Revived, I drove back to the cottage where I dove into the lake back just before sunset. The water was exquisite. So was sleep.
That day pushed me to a physical limit I don’t want to approach often. Many fellow exhibitors left the Soo event pressed by heat unusual for Michigan’s U.P.
We could have used some of that heat and sunshine at the Pentwater Fall Fest fair this past weekend. Wet, cool weather kept attendance down.
There are no weather or sales guarantees at such shows. Some pack up early. Some stick it out. Good day or bad day, they show up the next show.
I tip my hat to them.
Yet I’m glad I’m done with outdoor fairs for the year.
I’m ready to enjoy fall, rain or shine.
The weather worm that turned this week started out wet, but sunshine is on the way.