Have you ever remembered something differently than someone else?
Who hasn’t?
Spouses often remember events from their time together quite differently. Brenda and I surely do.
I spent time with one of my brothers this past week. In addition to the family life we shared growing up, John and I traveled together, played in a band together, did stage lighting together and shared a lot of experiences nearly 50 years ago as young guys in our rock’n’roll days of the early 1970s.
As John and I reminisced with Brenda and John’s wife, Joyce, we found a lot of memories we laughed over and remember in the same way.
Inevitably, we remembered some events differently, sometimes radically so.
How can that be?
We were both there. We both experienced the same event.
Now, decades later our shared memories shade differently.
Is it due to our Irish heritage? The Irish, who we celebrate this week on St. Patrick’s Day, are pretty good storytellers, after all.
Over time, do we focus on different strands of the same shared experience resulting in diverging memories of the same event? That might be part of it.
Right from the start, do we experience the same thing differently because each of us is a different individual with unique outlook and viewpoints that frame a memory differently?
Or, over time as memories tumble in the gray matter of our brain, are different facets polished, removed, embellished or just forgotten?
Probably.
Still, how does that explain differences of fact such as the location of an event? Who was there? Other details that are concrete?
Forgetting is part of it.
Does it matter?
Often, diverging recollections don’t matter much other than to the people recalling them.
That changes when it comes to a society’s collective memory, our history that we hand down to our children, grandchildren and the generations that follow.
What is remembered matters in important ways.
Our collective mythology can embody our values. The “George Washington never told a lie cherry tree incident” mythology teaches us telling the truth is noble and good, even though the story likely is fiction.
Debates and acrimony over monuments, however, show that those making a monument see an event in one way but might leave out important truths or not consider what others see as the truth of the matter. Many monuments shade and tint history to fit the narrative the people erecting it choose to tell.
These days there is debate over “woke-ism,” whatever that really is. It’s usually tossed out to describe those who look more closely at the facts of our nation’s history and find our shared mythology sugarcoats wrongs perpetrated in the name of American progress.
If we are as strong as we proclaim we are, if we are as righteous as we suggest, if we care for our stated values as much as we care about claiming to be patriots, then we should be able to face facts and admit mistakes made or wrongs done through our history so we don’t perpetrate them.
If that’s being woke, then that’s being a good American. Forgetting our missteps because it is more comfortable to do so, means we will tell a false story. Maybe we should condemn “sleep-ism.”
Even more troublesome are those who perpetuate lies about the 2020 election even while knowing they’re pushing a lie for personal gain, political or monetary.
The constant repeating of a lie fools many into believing the lie is true.
That doesn’t make it true. It just means foolish people are believing a lie. Wouldn’t they like to be woke from that fantasy and face facts?
Once upon a time in America, that might have been true.
My brother and I each had to reconsider some memories as one or the other of us presented information calling into question what we remembered.
In our case, it was harmless stuff.
In the case of liars such as the former President and many of the Fox News commentators pushing propaganda and lies even though they know they are lies, the stakes are much higher.
A little friendly blarney on St. Patrick’s Day can bring a smile.
Lies being told that strike at the heart of what makes the United States of America different from Putin’s Russia, Communist China, North Korea, Iran and other despot-led states damage the nation. A free and independent press, free elections and subsequent peaceful transfer of power, a real attempt for equal rights and personal freedoms coupled with citizen government are diminished by lies told to subvert the will of the people as conveyed through elections. They fail the George Washington truth test.
That’s no blarney.