The Republican fight to pick Californian Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after 15 votes and who knows how many concessions was captivating soap opera.
Some good came out of it.
It doesn’t matter which party you favor, requiring House bills to be presented three days before a vote makes governing sense.
Members of Congress (and our Michigan Legislature) often complain when a major bill is plopped on their desk with no time to thoroughly read, understand and consider its ramifications before a vote is called. Complaints are loudest when the other party pushes such a bill through, less so when one’s own party does.
Either way, it’s not good governing.
As much distaste as I have for some members of the hard right speaker fight prima donnas, this could be a good change.
These days, I consume more news than I write or report on. I monitor network and cable channel television news a bit — until I turn them off to preserve sanity. Far too often, they wallow in herd reporting or thinly-cloaked advocacy reporting.
This past week, the herd breathlessly reported that the House was in chaos and McCarthy might not win the speakership — until he did.
It is unusual that the speaker election wasn’t mostly ceremonial this time, but in these contentious days, that isn’t surprising.
As soon as McCarthy won, the herd reporters changed tunes to sing a chorus that the speaker fight might be a harbinger of continued chaos. Maybe so, maybe not. Take a breath and report on what happens not what you think might happen, please.
Granted, the speaker fight was a weird spectacle. It bared how great for some is the desire for personal power in Congress and how McCarthy would grovel to get it.
However, national reporting missed an opportunity to detail how power is sold and purchased in D.C.
Long ago, then-freshman Congressman Pete Hoekstra, R-Holland, would share with me what he was learning during his early months as this district’s newly elected representative in D.C. One lesson he shared was just how much money a sitting member of Congress desiring to serve as a committee chair must raise to donate to the party and other members of Congress within the same party in order to have a shot at being named chair or vice-chair of a committee.
Hoekstra, you may recall, beat fellow Republican Guy Vander Jagt. Vander Jagt’s orating and fundraising prowess for the GOP put him in positions of power in D.C. until he was caught enjoying pool time on a foreign junket. Hoekstra and others portrayed Vander Jagt as out-of-touch, which he seemed to be. Hoekstra presented himself as the opposite — a D.C. outsider in touch with the district, not seeking a career in politics and unwilling to take political action committee money which is the heroin of D.C. power: if you want power, got gotta have it.
Hoekstra won the GOP nomination and was on his way to career politician status serving nine terms in the House, before failed bids for Michigan governor and U.S. Senate and a few year stint as U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands. He was appointed by President Trump after Hoekstra supported Trump’s bid for the White House.
Along the way Hoekstra discovered, without taking PAC money, he would not have the funds needed to donate what was required to win positions such as chair of the House Intelligence Committee he eventually landed. That appointment provided him with a national platform, where to critics, he misled Americans about supposed Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. Increasingly, perhaps, inevitably over time he seemed as out of touch with constituents as he charged his predecessor was.
Once Hoekstra backed away from his pledges to not take PAC money and to serve only six terms, he didn’t like talking about those topics.
He bristled when I or others asked him in public about the cast aside pledges or asked him to explain how money is used to get desired committee leadership assignments.
Last week, at least one reporter mentioned the money required to gain chairmanships. I hoped she would further detail how money is a key to those who want power. Instead, she changed direction with kind of “we-all-know-that-happens” shrug and went back to hyperventilating about the drama over the Speaker vote. Thus, instead of real insight, her national audience got a theater review.
God bless those of you who today have stuck with me this far. The media loves reporting on the theater. It is entertaining. Sorely lacking is deeper insight into how power is dished around by both parties.
Money is the daily fix of political power junkies in D.C.
Last week’s speaker showdown will have consequences.
Now we’ll see what happens.