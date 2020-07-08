Independence Day 2020 is in the books.
With events mostly canceled in Ludington, I headed to our Upper Peninsula cottage for the Fourth.
Sunny, hot, calm and clear, the weather throughout the weekend was incredible.
Just as Lake Michigan’s water was warm, so too was Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay.
Perfect for swimming and goofing off in the water with the grandkids that were there. (Others were here in Ludington with Brenda enjoying Lake Michigan and the new splashpad.)
Beach days, campfire evenings and stellar moonrises with few pesky bugs that sometimes compromise enjoyment in the U.P., made for a grand time.
Saturday night as the moon rose people all along the 60 or so miles of the bay visible from our beach were lighting fireworks in their own celebrations. While they weren’t as magnificent as the Ludington Area Jaycees typical Freedom Festival fireworks are, cumulatively they had their own magic.
From Whitefish Point to the north curving all the way to Sault Ste. Marie to the southeast, we could see colorful blasts erupt from normally dark shorelines.
Moonlight and neighbors’ fireworks reflected on the bay.
For grandson Grayson, age 5, it was the first Fourth of July he stayed up late enough to watch any kind of fireworks on the Fourth. He liked what he saw.
Tired after a day full of fishing and beach play, he sat on my lap swiveling his head right and left trying to take them all in. He hatched a plan that he would look to the north and I would watch the south and east so we could alert each other when a particularly good firework was exploding in the sky. He didn’t want to miss any, though that proved impossible.
Watching fireworks with a wide-eyed five-year-old sweetened my appreciation of these numerous displays. His excitement kept me smiling.
The campfire was mainly for mood and s’mores. It was shirtsleeve weather with few mosquitos. It was about as perfect a beach night as one could wish.
The eventless weekend proved rejuvenating.
For a few days and evenings, cares of the world were mostly removed.
We didn’t talk politics. I pretty much ignored social media. No television meant no cable news.
It was living in the moment for a weekend with family.
It restored my outlook to a better place.
It made me realize anew that so much of the turmoil of the times is stoked up by our politicians and further fed by cable media which dutifully reports politicians’ crazy statements and spends way too much time commenting on them.
I didn’t miss that carnival.
Sunday evening was as quiet can be. The grandkids had headed home. Many others did, too.
Lake Superior, well known for its dangerous storms, was mirror flat. Clouds and sky melted into their own reflection on the bay making the horizon difficult to find at dusk. My brother Dan and I kayaked on some of the stillest water you could imagine.
We inspected tribal fishing nets anchored in front of our place. In the quiet water one could see down to where fish were caught in a gill net. We watched one large fish swimming in a separate trap net. Lead lines, anchor lines and the array of nets suspended from floats made for an interesting sight.
To a guy who can sometimes tangle a massive mess with one cast of a single fishing line, I was left respectful and impressed by the skill and craft in deploying such an array without creating a massive mess of mesh.
Calling it a night around 10:20 we headed to shore, Dan to his cottage, I to mine. On the lake, there was plenty of light enabling us to see for miles. On shore, darkness was settling.
As I pulled the kayak out of the lake, I looked back to see a blood red moon rising, casting a red beam across the bay.
Soon the moon rose into clouds and went out of sight for a while.
Mosquitoes, absent so far, arrived in droves, their hum audible.
It was time to call it a night, call the weekend complete and rest for the new week ahead.
I hope you enjoyed your weekend as much as I did mine.
It may have been a different kind of Fourth of July, but it sure was fine.