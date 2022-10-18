We had a necessary dose of grandkids this weekend.
Two granddaughters from Flushing spent the weekend with us as their parents were attending am adults-only wedding. Local granddaughter Kayleigh joined in for Saturday. Sunday found us headed to Grand Rapids to return Bridgett and Meara to mom and dad and to catch a flag football game of grandson Grayson along and visit with he, sister Emerson and their parents.
Good times, even outside on blustery days.
Bridgett, Meara, Kayleigh, Brenda and I checked out White Pine Village on Saturday. The kids enjoyed the Jorissen Barn, Marchido School, the Mason-Oceana train locomotive, in particular.
Certain features caught their attention or sparked their interest. Since all are in school, the one-room schoolhouse touched on something they know: being students in a classroom.
The barn, with its different stairways and different rooms, gave them something to explore.
The train might as well have been the Polar Express as they used it to take a journey of their own making while firmly fastened on the stationery exhibit. Minds move even when material objects don’t.
They may have missed the explanations of historical significance of things on exhibit, but they understood they were from the old days, which in their minds they reimagined to use in new ways.
Perhaps that won’t help them ace history classes in the years to come. It did expand their view of the world and their imaginations. Maybe their curiosity got a boost, too.
All are plusses.
Kids’ minds are frequently more elastic and flexible than are adult minds.
Rigidity has its place, its role, its rewards.
Openness and flexibility likely lead to more discoveries, more ability to adapt, and maybe even a richer life.
Kids laugh more than many adults, too. They get over bickering more quickly, too.
Later, the grandkids painted pumpkins at Kistler Orchard. Saturday was an activity day for families and pumpkin painting was offered for the young ones. This Saturday is apple slingshots, I was told.
Kayleigh, Bridgett and Meara got it into the painting. Yes, not-quite-five-year-old Meara ended up wearing dabs of washable paint home on her coat, to grandma’s dismay. They needed a hands-on activity after visiting the Village where historical artifacts mostly are hands-off.
Each took a unique approach to painting a pumpkin. The older two girls being more careful and precise than Meara who sometimes painted over places already painted, but not yet dried areas until the pumpkin bore layers of paint that took a long time to dry.
She was proud of her final product. As she should be.
The grandkids’ painted pumpkins oozed positive creativity – a nice change from the cesspool of negative political attack ads making the rounds.
Negativity fuels the messages of so many political campaigns. That negativity in turn stifles meaningful conversation, deliberation or a chance for collective growth. If our political conversations stunt us rather than nourish our collective dialogue, how do we ever reach agreement on how to move forward?
We need more imagination, more flexibility, more willingness to paint over first attempts to reach a better outcome than our politicians practice.
Grandkids offer hope and energy; political campaigns too often are mired in the gutter, selling fear and false messaging.
Maybe that’s one more reason why I so enjoyed a dose of grandkids this weekend. Grandkids are everything most political campaigns aren’t: reinvigorating, honest, enjoyable, forward-looking and fun.
Grandkids see good and opportunity to seek more good (or maybe fun), and use their imagination to make it so.
Occasionally they slip into campaign mode and whine, bicker or don’t want to share. That’s not much fun. Parents and grandparents alike at such times try to teach them a better way. Don’t you wish we could teach the negative political operatives a better way? Or, when all else fails, wouldn’t it be great to put candidates who don’t listen, learn or play together without whining in time out? Good luck.
Time spent with the grandkids reinvigorates the spirit. It helps me want to continue trying to make a positive difference in the world – a world we will someday leave for them.
If one could ever bottle that life energy, the unconditional love and playful spirit of young grandchildren, it would truly be an elixir of life.
I’m ready for another dose.