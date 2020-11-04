I write this on election morning. Perhaps the presidential results are clear and the winner has been projected or announced. Perhaps, it wasn’t so clear and we don’t yet know who won.
Either way, here are notes to the president-elect, the media and fellow citizens in the wake of this election.
Dear Mr. President,
Congratulations on winning the right to serve all the citizens of the nation for the next four years. It’s a tough job.
Citizens represent all kinds of political thinking, faiths, incomes, communities, interests, wants and needs. Be politically color blind when working for the citizenry and the nation.
You serve not only those who voted for you, but those who voted for your opponent and those who didn’t vote. All deserve fair treatment.
Mr. President, continue the ongoing push to find a workable coronavirus vaccine and lead by example in how personal responsibility and courtesy can go a long way to slowing the spread the disease. Trust the medical experts about how to slow the spread of the disease. Balance keeping the economy moving as best possible with keeping people safe. We can do both, but it will take continued sacrifice. It’s not been easy and we need encouragement and caring leadership through these next few months.
Mr. President, speak to all Americans about the need to unite as a nation — and mean it. Talk with the other side. They are Americans, too. Listen to and consider ideas beyond your own or your political party’s. Understand compromise isn’t weakness; it’s how lasting legislation is shaped and moved forward.
Mr. President, work with the governors of all states without consideration as to which political party he or she may align with. Each state has people as diverse as the nation. Don’t write off states whose governors have a different political outlook; The citizens they represent are Americans, too. Don’t be petty or vain.
Mr. President, consider effects of decisions, not just on the economy, but also on our environment, our children’s education and our citizens’ health.
We are a capitalist nation. It is part of what made us great, but not all our successes are measured in financial profits. Our nation’s resources need stewardship, not just development. We can seek tomorrow’s energy sources and not rely solely on fossil fuels. We can set aside from development special places even if they have oil or gas reserves. Our national parks, forests and lands are great treasures and are needed as our population grows. Looking at use, it may be time to develop more national parks.
Good luck, Mr. President. We’ll back you when you’re right, but we will call you out when you’re wrong.
My fellow journalists,
What a wild year, eh? While there has been some fine journalism this election cycle, much can be done better.
Covering the horse race might be more fun than digging into issues, but once again way too much time was spent on polling and discussing polls than is warranted. That’s not the story Americans need or want as the election nears. Increasingly Americans don’t trust polling. Rather, they want to know who the candidates are — even the lesser known ones — what they stand for, what their policies are and what those policies might mean for them.
Quit proclaiming this state or that state, this block of voters or that block of voters will decide the election. Wrong. All citizens who vote will decide the outcome of the election. Please, please move beyond this wrong-headed approach.
Keep fact-checking our President — no matter who won. Americans deserve to know when any President is blowing smoke.
Know that you’re not the enemy of the people. American journalism — good or bad — represents the First Amendment in practice. Most practice journalism with the proper goal of informing people what is happening. That’s the way it should be.
Now grab a good night’s sleep and get back to work.
Fellow citizens,
We can do better than our leaders. Don’t let politics ruin friendships, spur resentment, or get in the way of doing good work.
Don’t fall victim to those who wish to divide us. Realize your political opponent might also be your neighbor, your boss or employee, your child or parent and so forth. Let’s keep politics in perspective. Respect others opinions. You don’t have to agree or ignore false statements, but be civil.
Remember our Fourth of July Freedom Festival parades with politicians of different sorts sharing Ludington Avenue celebrating this nation together? We can think differently and do so passionately, but remember also the nation, like our flag, has different stripes, different colors and different stars stitched together as one.
We’re all in this together, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Let’s work on that.
Yours truly,
Steve Begnoche