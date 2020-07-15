In one of the most depressing years in memory, I still find plenty to make me smile.
Thank God for that.
Not everyone is so fortunate.
Troubles are everywhere.
Some people can’t work; others are working so hard that can’t find time to slow down.
With COVID-19 cases surging in too many places, people still argue about wearing a mask. Too many choose to ignore the overwhelming majority of advice from medical experts urging us to wear masks in crowded public places and buildings.
Many summer events that draw large crowds are canceled. The events are more than money-makers for groups, organizations and businesses in communities like ours. They are a means to build and boost community and connect with one another. I’m saddened so many shared cultural events have been shelved.
Can’t say I miss professional sports much, but I know many of you do.
The litany of woes could go on, but I’ll spare you.
So, what makes me smile in this time when it would be easy to get bored, depressed or cross and mean?
Mother Nature has been a close companion throughout this long slog that is 2020. Being a photographer, I consistently have headed outdoors seeking little visited places or popular ones at low-use times, to make images of the world around us.
Sunsets, sunrises, storms, fog, wildlife, birds, the sky, dunes, forests, swamps, lakes and more. I sought human elements, too: architecture, boats, hiking trails, telephone poles (really) and details noting human passage from litter to art.
This week’s find was seeing the Comet NEOWISE in the-pre-dawn sky over the dunes of Ludington State Park early Sunday morning and again Monday night. Viewing photos from photographers in Minnesota posted in a night sky social media group prompted my nocturnal forays.
Several suggested 4 a.m. being the best time Sunday to view this fork-tailed celestial rock that, once it is out of sight in about a month, won’t be visible again from Earth for 6,800 years.
I’m no early bird, but I had to try to see this space traveler.
I didn’t make it at 4 a.m., but I was out of the house and scanning the skies over Lake Michigan by 4:30 a.m. As luck would have it, banks of clouds covered much of the sky. I consoled my sleepy self by looking at lights from Wisconsin port cities glowing on the western horizon, a phenomenon I enjoy pondering.
After playing with time exposures and seeing nothing that looked like a comet, I wondered if the lone nearby tree might be blocking my view of the comet. I headed into the dunes and quickly noticed a “star” with a line of light descending into it.
It had to be NEOWISE. A time exposure later, I confirmed it was the comet. Then I set about to photograph it in a way that also said Ludington State Park in the minutes that remained before clouds or the dawn’s light starting to brighten the eastern horizon blotted it out.
Ultimately, I got a photo I liked. That made me smile, both at the time, and later that morning when I reviewed the images at home.
For now, NEOWISE can be seen in the northwest sky close to the horizon as twilight gives way to dark. It’s faint, but noticeable. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, viewing was good and its tail was impressively long — good enough to make me smile.
What else has made me smile?
Fleeting visits from a thrush and a scarlet tanager.
Playing in Lakes Michigan and Superior with the grandkids.
Chatting with friends while weeding petunias along the marina block.
Catching an aerobatic largemouth bass on a Jitterbug on Hamlin Lake.
Glimpsing young raccoons playing on the shoreline moments later.
Hearing owls in the woods near our house.
Watching deer on a dune at the south breakwater with the Ludington North Breakwater Light in the background.
Fine twilights and a week of warm Lake Michigan water.
Fireflies flitting fairy-like in the night woods.
Fantastic morning and evening lighting.
Butterflies — swallowtails, monarchs and others — flying by.
During this pandemic-pummeled year, Mother Nature has been my Cracker Jacks’ box with plenty of prizes packed inside.
When I look, I find much to make me smile even in the midst of our troubles.
If you encounter me in a store you might not see the smiles, since I willingly wear a mask at such times and have all along.
But the smile is there. That’s what counts.